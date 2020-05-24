Jennifer Aniston Opening Up About Personal Life In Tell-All Interview?

Weirdly, this isn’t even the first time OK! has tried to push this ridiculous claim. Last September, Gossip Cop shut down its phony report that Aniston was planning a “bombshell” tell-all interview. Just two months ago the outlet insisted that Aniston and Pitt would be doing a TV interview together. Why is this tabloid so focused on the idea of Aniston bearing her soul to the media? Doesn’t it realize that if she actually did that, she’d likely shut down every tall tale the tabloid media have ever printed about her?