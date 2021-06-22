Jennifer Aniston On Verge Of Romantic Reunion With David Schwimmer? Or John Mayer? Or Brad Pitt?

Who Jennifer Aniston is dating is often the topic of conversation in the tabloid world. Since her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2017, the actress has been linked to numerous beaus throughout Hollywood. Some of those names even have connections to her past, including Brad Pitt, John Mayer, and David Schwimmer. Gossip Cop has covered quite a few of those stories in the last year alone. Let’s look back and see if we can figure out whether or not Aniston is on a break from men.

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunited?

People want to see ex-spouses Brad Pitt and Aniston back together. Well, Star did at least when it wrote a story back in March that the exes were having “weekend hookups at her Bel Air home.” This arrangement had allegedly been going on for months after participating in a Fast Times At Ridgemont High charity table read. Long story short, her friends approved the (re)match, though they were allowed to see other people. Long story even shorter, nothing about this story was true as Gossip Cop confirmed with sources close to both actors that the story was false.

Were John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston Ever Back On?

Sometimes one forgets Aniston dated John Mayer from 2008-2009. Who reported back in April that the couple was back together after they were leaving the same restaurant last year. The outlet also alleged Aniston’s dog was seen in a video Mayer posted on his TikTok page. Citing the fond words both parties said about the other at the time of the breakup and Aniston’s pattern of being friendly with her exes was more than enough evidence for the publication to justify its claim that the couple was reunited.

This whole story was completely strung together by a series of coincidences. Gossip Cop confirmed the puppy in the TikTok did not belong to Aniston. While it could be true that Aniston and Mayer were leaving the same eatery, a rep for Aniston confirmed they were not on a date.

Real Life Ross And Rachel

Days before the Friends reunion aired, New Idea claimed Aniston and David Schwimmer were getting cozy on set. An unnamed source reported the two were always in close proximity of each other, with Aniston wanting to stand next to him and Schwimmer constantly touching his co-star. Of course, the story was completely made up to cash in on the reunion buzz. Aniston’s rep denied any such relationship existed and while the two did admit in the reunion that had crushes on each other early on, nothing ever came of it, then or now.

Friends Reunion Sparked Relationship?

Leading us into our next story, Life & Style reported soon after the reunion aired that Aniston and Schwimmer were considering getting together in real life. Of course, this was after the news revealed on the special. The outlet alleged the two had been talking, texting, and FaceTiming constantly after the reunion. While similar things have happened (Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, for example), Gossip Cop knows that rekindling that relationship is most likely not going to happen. All sources used in the article were unnamed and could be completely made up.

Like every article on this list, it was just a tabloid cashing in on coincidences Aniston had had with past boyfriends – fictional or otherwise. All were false. Aniston will let us know when she is in a relationship. Until then, the press needs to PIVOT to another topic.

