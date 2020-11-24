Jennifer Aniston Not Getting Set Up With Harry Styles By Courteney Cox, Despite Report

Harry Styles Is On Jen's Radar?

On the top of the Friends star’s list, the outlet purports, is Harry Styles, who admitted to having a crush on Aniston. A source claims Courteney Cox is the “go-between” for the actress and the singer. “She’s friends with Harry through Ed Sheeran, who used to crash on Court’s couch in the early days of his career,” reveals the insider. The source adds that thanks to Cox’s “attitude” Aniston is coming around to the idea of dating Styles. But, Styles is not alone, according to the outlet, another British hunk that caught The Morning Show actress’s eye is comedian Jack Whitehall.