Jennifer Aniston Not Getting Set Up With Harry Styles By Courteney Cox, Despite Report

Is Courteney Cox hooking up her longtime friend, Jennifer Aniston, with Harry Styles? How about a slew of other potential suitors? This all sounds a bit dubious if you ask Gossip Cop. Here’s what we know about these rumors.
“Jen’s Toy Boy Scandal” reads the headline of New Idea’s latest article and has been picked up by other outlets. The tabloid asserts Madonna isn’t the only one who has a thing for younger men, suggesting Jennifer Aniston is looking for a young beau. According to the magazine, Aniston has a list of bachelors “piqued” her interest. Of course, the publication mentions Brad Pitt’s former fling with the young German model, Nicole Poturalski, and states Aniston is now giving youthful love a chance.
On the top of the Friends star’s list, the outlet purports, is Harry Styles, who admitted to having a crush on Aniston. A source claims Courteney Cox is the “go-between” for the actress and the singer. “She’s friends with Harry through Ed Sheeran, who used to crash on Court’s couch in the early days of his career,” reveals the insider. The source adds that thanks to Cox’s “attitude” Aniston is coming around to the idea of dating Styles. But, Styles is not alone, according to the outlet, another British hunk that caught The Morning Show actress’s eye is comedian Jack Whitehall.
An additional source discloses that Aniston noticed Whitehall, who is The Good Girls actress’ former co-star, has “really come into his own” in the past few years. The insider divulges that Aniston sent the comedian “subtle hints” by being the first to like his Instagram posts. Though Whitehall is dating Roxy Harner, the source asserts Aniston will have to “bide her time” but “never say, never.” The publication also contends “friends” have also put forward Timothee Chalamet as a potential suitor. Yet, the tabloid claims the 24-year-old actor “looks way too young” for Aniston to be comfortable.
The magazine then states friends are hoping a match will be made with Brooks Laich, the estranged husband of Julianne Hough. “You have to admit, Brooks looks like Brad a bit, he’s got this rugged action-hero look about him. It would be nice for Jen to break out of her usual actor-partner mold. She’d probably have a lot of fun with an active and athlete guy,” the informant adds. The tabloid concludes by noting Laich will be officially single soon which could be an open window for Aniston.
Gossip Cop can set the record straight on this story. Jennifer Aniston is not on the hunt for a “boy toy.” We checked with a spokesperson for the actress who confirmed the report was “made up.” Additionally, it’s a bit far-fetched to elude the Bruce Almighty actress was prowling for a younger man just because her ex-husband dated a younger woman. Also, New Idea isn’t the most trustworthy source when it comes to reporting on the actress.
Examples of this include a bogus report we busted from the tabloid last month, which alleged Jennifer Aniston was quitting show business. Earlier this year, the magazine also incorrectly purported Aniston and Pitt secretly welcomed twins via surrogacy. Simply put, it’s unwise to trust anything this publication says about Aniston.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
