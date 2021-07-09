Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Jennifer Aniston has always taken a unique approach to her brand deals. The Friends star only gives her influential endorsement to products that are part of her daily routine. If she doesn’t use it herself, she isn’t going to recommend it to fans.

With that said, you’ll want to keep reading because the 52-year-old has shared exactly what it takes to get her youthful glow and energy – her morning coffee routine.

Jennifer Aniston Adds Vital Proteins To Her Morning Brew

As the new Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins, Aniston is now the face of America’s number one collagen brand. She discovered the company’s Original Collagen Peptides Powder a few years ago after her functional medicine doctor suggested she add collagen to her daily supplement regimen.

Collagen is a major factor in your skin’s appearance. As you age — especially after 40 — your collagen production starts to decline, which leads to wrinkles and dry skin. After Aniston added Vital Proteins Collagen Powder to her morning coffee, she says she saw immediate results.

“My joints, my nails, my hair, my skin everything just started to improve,” the actor said.

Jennifer Aniston’s Coffee Ritual

Aniston swears by her coffee ritual. She says it doesn’t just help her age beautifully, it also helps her “continue to thrive.”

“My coffee is very important to me: I put my Vital Proteins Original Peptides Powder in, then I top that with cinnamon, then I top that with a Stevia packet because I have a sweet tooth for certain things,” Aniston explained.

But she’s not done yet. Aniston says she also steams almond milk to add to her morning brew and adds her “guilty pleasure” — Hazelnut Coffee Mate.

“If the world ever ended and everything disappeared, my Coffee Mate would not. It would still survive. That, and cockroaches,” Aniston joked.

Vital Proteins Isn’t Just For Coffee

While collagen powder is an essential part of Aniston’s morning coffee routine, it can also be used for a plethora of other recipes.

Aniston adds the chocolate version to her smoothies for an extra boost. Vital Proteins Collagen Powder also comes in strawberry and lavender, and they also offer collagen coffee creamer.

