Jennifer Aniston Might Quit Hollywood, Retire From Acting To Pursue Her Favorite Hobby: Report

Once Again, Jennifer Aniston Isn't Done Acting

During Jennifer Aniston’s talk with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, she did elaborate on her love for interior design and if she were to quit acting, she would’ve pursued that avenue. However, Aniston stated during the interview that she thought about quitting but obviously hasn’t done so. She also isn’t looking to open an interior design company in Montana. The actress’ rep dismissed Star’s report. Also, Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative that the actress was quitting acting. Yes, Aniston admitted that the thought crossed her mind, but she obviously didn’t go through with it.