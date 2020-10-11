Jennifer Aniston Might Quit Hollywood, Retire From Acting To Pursue Her Favorite Hobby: Report

Jennifer Aniston’s recently revealed in a telling interview that she's considered quitting acting. One tabloid suggests that the actress is following through with these thoughts and leaving Hollywood for Montana. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
In a new report by Star, the magazine states she is thinking about following through with plans to desert acting. Following Aniston’s conversation on the podcast SmartLess, where she spoke about an unnamed project that left her drained, there has been speculation as to which movie made the actress reconsider her career. But, a pal tells the magazine, that’s irrelevant because Aniston “is at a place in her life where she feels she can be honest about things like bad movie experiences and say what she wants.”
The source continues, saying that the actress feels she’s earned the right to be herself after nearly three decades in the entertainment business. The tabloid further discloses that the Friends star has spilled to friends she’s contemplating taking more directing opportunities in order to eventually disappear to a ranch in Montana, where, the magazine asserts, she’ll open up an interior design firm.
During Jennifer Aniston’s talk with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, she did elaborate on her love for interior design and if she were to quit acting, she would’ve pursued that avenue. However, Aniston stated during the interview that she thought about quitting but obviously hasn’t done so. She also isn’t looking to open an interior design company in Montana. The actress’ rep dismissed Star’s report. Also, Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative that the actress was quitting acting. Yes, Aniston admitted that the thought crossed her mind, but she obviously didn’t go through with it.
As for Star, the tabloid has been unreliable in the past about the actress. Last year, the publication alleged that Jennifer Aniston was working on a film with Brad Pitt about their relationship. Since Aniston and Pitt’s marriage and eventual divorce is still a hot topic to this day, Gossip Cop was sure that if a movie was in the works, every outlet would’ve reported on it. We busted the phony story when it first came out.
Earlier this year, the same magazine purported Aniston and Pitt were adopting a baby girl together. Gossip Cop has dismissed so many different narratives about Pitt and Aniston reuniting or having a baby that we’ve lost count. This story was no different. Gossip Cop debunked the bogus report and clarified once again that Pitt and Aniston did not rekindle their romance.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.