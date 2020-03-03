EXCLUSIVE

Is Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc’s supposed feud putting the Friends reunion in jeopardy? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week, but no such rift even exists. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to New Idea, there’s major drama among many of the Friends co-stars, so only the promise of a large paycheck could secure all six for the reunion special that’s due to air on HBO Max. LeBlanc was allegedly reluctant to return due to tensions with Aniston, though it’s not specified what exactly is meant by “tensions.”

The tabloid mentions supposed rumors that the two stars had a “steamy affair” during filming of the sitcom, despite both having denied it in the past. The suspicious tipster goes on to say that Aniston and LeBlanc have an “uneasy friendship” due to his view of her as “snobby and above it all.” They finish by suggesting there may be a “billion-dollar payday” for the actors depending on the show’s success.

Gossip Cop finds absolutely no truth to any of these claims. We checked in with a spokesperson for LeBlanc, who dismissed the article as “so dumb.” As to these supposed “rumors” about Aniston and LeBlanc having an affair, there’s no evidence that such rumors existed from any even mildly reputable sources. For most of her tenure on Friends, Aniston was, of course, involved with Brad Pitt. It’s odd for New Idea to forget that seeing as their relationship was and still is the target of unending tabloid gossip.

The claim Aniston and LeBlanc had “tensions” is also transparently false. The six Friends stars are obviously friendly off-screen. Just look at their Instagrams: Aniston’s first post on her new account was of her, LeBlanc and the other four main actors enjoying a reunion of their own last October. “Now we’re all Instagram friends too,” she wrote.

Finally, the remark about a “billion-dollar” paycheck is just absurd. When the Hollywood Reporter confirmed in February that the Friends reunion was officially a go on HBO Max, the outlet also reported that all six actors negotiated for their pay together, which would amount to around $2-3 million for each. That’s certainly a nice chunk of change, but nowhere close to a billion, even combined and multiplied further.

As rumors of a Friends reunion have circulated over the past few years, tabloids have been quick to use the hype as fodder for countless bogus stories. Last June, for example, Heat claimed Aniston and her cos-tars were demanding $20 million each for a reunion. They never asked for such a hefty fee, and there wasn’t even a reunion in the works at that time. This January, NW alleged that Aniston was looking to date LeBlanc, just because she said she was open to the idea of a Friends reunion. Gossip Cop busted both of those ridiculous rumors and more, but we expect they’ll only keep coming as the reunion project officially moves forward.