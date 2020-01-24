Jennifer Aniston Wants Justin Theroux Out Of Her Life?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Jennifer Aniston is not trying to cut Justin Theroux out of her life, despite a false tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the phony story. There’s no truth to it.

According to the National Enquirer, the actress is happy to reconnect with first husband Brad Pitt, but she’s “desperate to ditch” her other ex, Theroux. “Justin was miffed that she invited Brad to her annual holiday party,” a supposed source tells the outlet. “Jen’s sorry Justin’s pride was hurt, but that’s his problem, not hers.”

The unknown insider goes on to say the Friends star is fed up with Theroux “trying to shoehorn” his way back into her life by using her pals and connections to advance his career. “She’s tired of being used and his ‘me-first’ attitude,” adds the anonymous tipster. “Jen finds it disrespectful, as well as pretty creepy, that Justin won’t quit dropping her name and milking her connections. She’s said it’s time for him to make his own way on his own merits.” The seemingly phony source concludes, “She’s looking forward to fully erasing him out of the picture.”

Nothing about the tabloid’s article is remotely true. The magazine references Pitt attending Aniston’s holiday party, but doesn’t bother to mention that Theroux attended Aniston’s Friendsgiving dinner one month earlier. The exes share many of the same famous friends, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. Courteney Cox even celebrated Theroux’s birthday weekend in New York City last summer. The Leftovers star isn’t “using” any of these people, who he’s known for years.

Back in October, Theroux reveled that Aniston texted him after she joined Instagram to ask why he wasn’t following her. It turns out he was, but there was some sort of glitch. As opposed to wanting the actor out of her life, Aniston got concerned when she thought her ex wasn’t following her on social media.

Furthermore, Theroux had a successful career as an actor and writer prior to meeting Aniston on the set of 2012’s Wanderlust. In addition to appearing in several popular movies and TV shows, he also co-wrote the screenplays for Tropic Thunder and Iron Man 2. Theroux’s fame certainly skyrocketed when he started dating Aniston, but she didn’t pluck him out of obscurity and he’s never used the actress to advance his career.

Meanwhile, the Enquirer’s story is based on claims from an unidentified “source,” but separate spokespeople for both stars dismiss it as nonsense. Individual reps for both Aniston and Theroux confirm they remain good pals. Unfortunately, this would be the first time the tabloid has created imaginary drama between the ex-spouses.

Last year, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Aniston and Theroux got into violent fights during their marriage. That article was outrageously untrue. Shortly before that, the outlet made up a story about Aniston and Theroux getting into a “screaming match” at their dog’s funeral. That report made very little sense considering the two had reunited to bury their late dog together. It’s unclear why the tabloid insists on creating a fake war between the exes when all evidence proves they’re on great terms.