Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux In ‘Toxic Feud’ Over Emma Stone?

By Elyse Johnson |

Are Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux feuding because of Emma Stone? A tabloid claims the former spouses are locked in “toxic feud.” Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

In a recent article, New Idea alleges Theroux has been receiving career advice from Stone and her fiance, Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCray. Aniston, however, is being “rubbed the wrong way” about it. “She hates how Justin’s still using the connections he made during their time together,” a supposed insider said. The suspicious insider continued, “But Justin makes the point that he has every right to talk to their mutual friends and Jen needs to stop being so bitter.” The alleged source added that Aniston wants Theroux “to show some respect and stop acting like a freeloader.”

“What bugs Jen is that Justin’s extremely cozy friendship with Emma and Dave makes the show-off limits for Jen at the moment. His presence at SNL afterparties seems to underline that it’s his territory and that grates on her nerves,” the so-called insider stated. The outlet contends regardless of how Aniston feels, Theroux’s “ego” hasn’t diminished and he’s a “very stubborn guy.” Divorces can be hard to deal with, but the story doesn’t add up.

Aniston and Theroux aren’t locked in a toxic feud over Stone because despite what the tabloid alleges, the exes get along well. Aniston and Theroux reunited to bury their dog, Dolly, in July 2019 and a few months later, Theroux attended Aniston’s “Friendsgiving”. The actor shared numerous videos of himself having a good time at the event and hanging out friends. Additionally, the former pair have said nothing but sweet things about each other since their divorce. Like Theroux congratulating Aniston when she finally joined Instagram, telling Extra, “She has sworn she was not gonna do it, and then she did it. I’m so proud of her — I thought it was so great.” There is no reason to believe there would be any kind of feud over Therouz talking to a mutual friend.

New Idea has no idea what’s it’s talking about, which isn’t shocking since the tabloid has been wrong about Aniston and Theroux’s relationship before. Gossip Cop busted the phony outlet earlier this year for claiming Aniston and Brad Pitt were trying to stop Theroux from writing a tell-all book. The publication alleged Theroux was upset that Aniston and Pitt were “supposedly” back together and was ready to “spill the beans” on his marriage to the Friends star. The entire narrative was bogus. Theroux was never looking to expose his marriage to Aniston. Gossip Cop checked with our own source close to Theroux who confirmed the story was false.

The tabloid continues to write numerous incorrect stories about Aniston. Just last week, we debunked a phony report from the outlet alleging Aniston and Brad Pitt were having twins via a surrogate. The entire premise of the article could be busted with one sentence: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still not a couple and haven’t been since they divorced 15 years ago. Gossip Cop debunks this narrative so often we might as well change our name to reflect it. The publication has no insight into Aniston’s personal relationships.