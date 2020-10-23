Who Is Emilia Clarke Dating? Everything We Know Celebrities Who Is Emilia Clarke Dating? Everything We Know
Jennifer Aniston Just Voted, Find Out Who She Voted For

Jennifer Aniston took advantage of mail-in voting and announced to fans that she's already made her choice for president. The actress posted a snapshot of her depositing her sealed ballot in California while dressed in one of the comfiest outfits we've seen.

Aniston posted the picture on her Instagram with a thorough caption explaining her rationale and feelings about the election and the state of the country. "#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early," she wrote. "I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died."

#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early ???????? I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ? I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBQT+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ? ? This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ? ??????? ? ? PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible ????????

While there have been plenty of rumors about the actress possibly taking a step back from Hollywood, or straight-up retiring, it seems she's as dedicated as ever to using her massive audience for good. As she further explained, she's deeply worried about LGBTQ+ rights, racial injustice, and, of course, the pandemic currently raging. She closed out her message with an important piece of advice.

"PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible," she pleads.

