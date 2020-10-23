Jennifer Aniston Just Voted, Find Out Who She Voted For

Aniston posted the picture on her Instagram with a thorough caption explaining her rationale and feelings about the election and the state of the country. "#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early," she wrote. "I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died."