Jennifer Aniston Just Voted, Find Out Who She Voted For

Jennifer Aniston took advantage of mail-in voting and announced to fans that she's already made her choice for president. The actress posted a snapshot of her depositing her sealed ballot in California while dressed in one of the comfiest outfits we've seen.
Aniston posted the picture on her Instagram with a thorough caption explaining her rationale and feelings about the election and the state of the country. "#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early," she wrote. "I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died."
While there have been plenty of rumors about the actress possibly taking a step back from Hollywood, or straight-up retiring, it seems she's as dedicated as ever to using her massive audience for good. As she further explained, she's deeply worried about LGBTQ+ rights, racial injustice, and, of course, the pandemic currently raging. She closed out her message with an important piece of advice.
"PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible," she pleads.