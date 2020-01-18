Revisiting Jennifer Aniston And Johnny Depp’s Short-Lived ‘Romance’

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

Jennifer Aniston and Johnny Depp had a very short-lived “romance” that only played out in the fictional world created by the tabloids. In reality, the two stars don’t seem to know each other at all. Gossip Cop called out the tabloid media for concocting the fake scenario.

In November 2018, Gossip Cop busted the Globe for making up a phony story about Aniston having a crush on Depp. The outlet maintained that the actress was pursuing a romance with the Pirates of the Caribbean star – “putting the word out through a couple of their mutual friends that she’d be down to have dinner if he’s interested.”

An alleged insider told the outlet that Aniston and Depp had run into each other at various industry events, but she was ready to “explore taking it to the next level.” According to the supposed source, the Friends stars was attracted to the actor’s “bad-boy image” and “dark side.”

At the time the article was published, Aniston’s own spokesperson told Gossip Cop on the record that it was all nonsense. Several other trusted outlets, including People magazine, reported at the time that Aniston wasn’t interested in dating and was instead focused on work. The actress herself reiterated this on The Howard Stern Show as recently as a few months ago.

Less than two weeks later, Woman’s Day got in on the action with an even wilder scenario. According to the outlet, Aniston and been dating Leonardo DiCaprio, but she was ending their romance and moving on with Depp. The article came shortly after we called out Woman’s Day for creating a fake romance between Aniston and DiCaprio. That story only emerged because the actress had attended the actor’s 44th birthday in Los Angeles. As we noted at the time, DiCaprio was in a relationship model Camila Morrone. The two are still together.

The tabloid’s follow-up article on the subject, which turned its attention to Depp, featured many of the same claims as the Globe story we debunked. An anonymous source maintained that Aniston and Depp had “run into each other a bunch of times,” but she wanted to get to know him better. The unknown tipster was quoted as saying, “Jen feels Johnny’s had a terrible run of bad luck and, like her, he chose his long-term partners extremely badly.”

According to untraceable insider, Aniston had asked her friends to set up a lunch date between her and Depp. The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, once again shot down the bogus premise. As time has proven, the two stars have never dated. We’re not even so sure they’ve crossed paths. If they have, it was brief and insignificant. As Gossip Cop has always said, the passage of time is never kind to imaginary tabloid sagas.