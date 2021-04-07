Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer Back Together?

Have Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer reunited? That’s what one tabloid is reporting. Gossip Cop has looked into the reports and can clear things up.
Jennifer Aniston And John Mayer ‘Back On’?
A recent edition of Who reports that Aniston and Mayer are possibly back together. According to the tabloid, there have been multiple signs pointing to the couple’s reunion. Firstly, the tabloid brings up how Aniston and Mayer were spotted leaving the same restaurant only moments apart from one another last year. Additionally, fans believe they’ve spotted Aniston’s dog, Lord Chesterfield, in a TikTok video of Mayer’s, further inciting the reunion rumors.
The publication also mentions the couple’s separate comments on each other following their breakup in 2009, citing them as further evidence for the couple’s lingering feelings for one another. It also adds in the detail that Aniston often remains friends with her exes following their breakups, and while a reunion between Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt isn’t off the table, it’s taken a backseat to her rekindled romance with John Mayer.
Aniston And Mayer Giving Their Romance Another Try?
So, is it true that Aniston and Mayer are giving their relationship another shot? It’s highly unlikely. Since internet sleuths put Aniston’s dog in Mayer’s video, sources have confirmed that it was not the same pup. Additionally, Gossip Cop confirmed last year with a rep of Aniston’s that she and Mayer were not on a date at that restaurant. Furthermore, the quote used in the article from Mayer is only part of his interview with Playboy.
It’s true that in his interview he said the following: “In some ways I wish I could be with [Aniston]. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32.” But in the full quote, Mayer goes on to make some insensitive comments about Aniston’s age. He insists in the interview that “If Jennifer Aniston knows how to use BitTorrent,” he will “eat [his] f***ing shoe.” He even goes on to say that Aniston is “still hoping it goes back to 1998.”
Clearly, his comments in that interview do not point to a lingering desire to make it work with Aniston. The couple split ten years ago, and aside from a brief sighting of them together a year ago, there’s no evidence to connect them at all. While it’s true that Aniston has a reputation of staying on good terms with her exes, claiming that there’s anything romantic between the two is a big leap.
The Tabloids On Jennifer Aniston’s Love Life
This isn’t the first time the tabloids have gotten it wrong about Aniston’s dating life. The tabloids have claimed on multiple occasions that Aniston and Mayer were reuniting. Gossip Cop also recently debunked the rumor that Mayer was jeopardizing Aniston’s fictional reunion with Brad Pitt. Furthermore, the tabloids place Aniston with a new man in Hollywood on the daily. Clearly, the tabloids don’t have a clue about who is really in Jennifer Aniston’s life.
