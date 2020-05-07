Jennifer Aniston Jealous Over Brad Pitt’s ‘Other Woman’ Alia Shawkat?

Truth rating: 0

Is Jennifer Aniston jealous of Brad Pitt‘s so-called “other woman,” Alia Shawkat? That’s what a tabloid is claiming this week in yet another phony article. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.

An article published in the latest issue of Heat is insisting that Pitt’s closeness with Shawkat has left Aniston feeling insecure about her own supposed “relationship” with Pitt. A so-called “insider close to Aniston” tells the magazine that the Morning Show actress is “finding it hard to stay cool” hearing about “how smitten [Pitt] is with Alia.” The shady source goes on to say that Aniston is “in the dark about exactly what’s happening between those two,” but is aware that they’ve “become super close.” It’s apparently “really getting on Jen’s nerves,” the source continues. “She can’t get her head around the fact that this girl seems to have come from nowhere.”

The tabloid then mentions that it has “reported previously” on how Aniston and Pitt had supposedly been “considering giving their relationship a proper go” before the Los Angeles coronavirus lockdown began. But amid Pitt’s burgeoning friendship with Shawkat, Aniston is “questioning if they have a future.” “The phone calls and texts from Brad have dried up, and now Jen’s lucky to hear from him more than a couple times a week,” says the source, adding that it’s “the last thing she expected after all the support she’s given him with his divorce from Angelina, and the connection she thought they’d re-established.”

First of all, can we point out how high school this whole story is? The gist of the article is essentially, “Jen has a crush on Brad and she thought he liked her back but now he’s texting this girl Alia, and who even is she anyway??” So the drama of the story is just that Brad Pitt has more than one female friend? This tabloid seems to be losing its touch. At least it isn’t claiming to know for a fact that Pitt and Shawkat are dating. Notice how the article is written so it can’t really be disproved: if Aniston and Pitt get together, then it looks like they overcame the whole Shawkat obstacle, but if they don’t, then the tabloid was right about Pitt driving away from her.

Normally, Gossip Cop will reach out to our various sources close to the actors for comment, but we’re not even going to bother with this one. Earlier this week, we debunked an article from In Touch similarly claiming that Pitt had “cheated” on Aniston with Shawkat. We checked in with a source close to Pitt, who dismissed the rumor and pointed out that you can’t cheat on someone you’re not dating. As we’ve said over and over again for years, Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together, nor are they getting remarried or having a child together. They’re just exes who have remained friendly over the years.

Every tabloid has had a hand in pushing the Jennifer Aniston/Brad Pitt narrative, and Heat is no exception. Recently, Gossip Cop has debunked a variety of bogus articles from the magazine, including two separate stories about the “couple” supposedly planning a secret vacation together and another silly story about Pitt’s mother warning him not to “mess it up” with Aniston. As if there was something there to mess up at all.

