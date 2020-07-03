Jennifer Aniston Hiring A Medium To Communicate With Her Deceased Mother?

“Jen wants closure and forgiveness,” a supposed source tells the outlet. The sketchy insider continues, “She has a lot of questions about her childhood, things she was too afraid to ask in person.” The dubious insider adds, “Hopefully, they’ll leave things in a better place this time.” Can we just take a second to grasp how utterly gross this story is? Life & Style has been proven to be unreliable when reporting on Aniston. The magazine’s recent attempt to profit off of the actress's strained relationship with her late mother is as low as it can get.