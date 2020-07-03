Jennifer Aniston Hiring A Medium To Communicate With Her Deceased Mother?

Did Jennifer Aniston hire a psychic to try and contact her deceased mother? A recent article in a tabloid is making this ridiculous claim. Gossip Cop, however, can correct the phony story.
According to Life & Style, the Friends actress is looking to reconnect with her mother, Nancy Dow, who passed away in 2016. For those who may not remember, Aniston had a falling out with Dow after she published a controversial memoir detailing her relationship with Aniston. The two were estranged for nine years before reconciling following Aniston's divorce from Brad Pitt. The outlet maintains that despite their reconciliation, there were still some “unresolved” issues.
“Jen wants closure and forgiveness,” a supposed source tells the outlet. The sketchy insider continues, “She has a lot of questions about her childhood, things she was too afraid to ask in person.” The dubious insider adds, “Hopefully, they’ll leave things in a better place this time.” Can we just take a second to grasp how utterly gross this story is? Life & Style has been proven to be unreliable when reporting on Aniston. The magazine’s recent attempt to profit off of the actress's strained relationship with her late mother is as low as it can get.
Aniston was very open about how complicated her relationship with Dow was. We could only imagine how the actress handled her mother’s passing since the two spent a lot of time apart. Nonetheless, Aniston stated she was in a good place with her mother before she passed away. So why would she need to seek closure? Additionally, Gossip Cop just cleared up the bogus premise that Aniston was using a psychic.
A few weeks ago, Gossip Cop exposed OK!, the sister publication of Life & Style, for falsely claiming Aniston was consulting a psychic to see if she was destined to be with Brad Pitt. We’ve countlessly corrected the idea that Pitt and Aniston were back together or trying to rekindle their romance. It’s been confirmed by reps of the two stars that the former couple is just friends. A rep for Aniston told us on record that this story was also untrue.
We’ve also debunked the narrative Aniston was leaning on Pitt to get over her mother’s passing. A few years ago, we busted In Touch, for incorrectly stating Aniston was relying on Pitt to help her get over her mother’s tragic death. The outlet contended the actress was still grieving the loss of Dow and looked to Pitt for “guidance.” Just like Life & Style, this story disgustingly tried to use Aniston’s loss for its gain. Gossip Cop wasted no time in setting the record straight on the false article.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.