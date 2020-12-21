Jennifer Aniston 'Heartbroken' Over Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga Flirting?

Tabloids love claiming that Brad Pitt is either dating Jennifer Aniston or is getting romantically involved with one of his co-stars. This week, one tabloid decided to create a love triangle by pushing both of those narratives at the same time. Is Pitt flirting with his Bullet Train co-star Lady Gaga and breaking Aniston’s heart? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, “sparks are flying between co-stars” as Pitt and Gaga work on Bullet Train. A spy says “he can’t keep his eyes off her” because “she’s a very impressive individual.” Pitt has “made it his mission to be [Gaga’s] unofficial acting coach” for her first action movie. At this point, the Meet Joe Black star is both “smitten” and “obsessed with her.”
This is bad news for Aniston, because “it’s bringing back terrible memories of the same behavior she experienced from Brad when he started filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.” Pitt is now brushing Aniston aside as Bradley Cooper supposedly brushed Irina Shayk aside when he worked with Gaga on A Star is Born. Aniston is “tearing her hair out with worry” because she “can’t compete with Gaga’s raw talent, so there’s not much she can do without appearing like a nagging crazy shrew.”
This tabloid acts like Gaga is an acting wunderkind with far more talent than Aniston. At the very least one could say this is debatable, as Aniston has continued to be an in-demand actress for decades now. Gaga also was nominated for an Academy Award for A Star Is Born and has already starred in multiple action movies like Machete Kills and Sin City: A Dame To Kill For. This isn’t to say she wouldn’t ask Pitt for advice, but it’s not like she’s an amateur by any means.
This tabloid does admit that Gaga is “currently dating tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky,” but never really explains what that means for this story. Gaga and Polansky are still dating. Pitt had been seeing model Nicole Poturalski, but the two reportedly broke up in October. This story is trying to combine the real-life story of Pitt and Aniston with the fabricated story about Gaga and Cooper to create a new love triangle.
This is not the first Gaga and Pitt rumor Gossip Cop has confronted since Bullet Train started filming. Earlier this month the National Enquirer printed a very similar story about Pitt falling in love with Gaga. That story was slightly more believable as it never mentioned Aniston, but that didn’t make it any more true. A source close to Pitt assured Gossip Cop that this rumor was not true.
No matter how many times Gossip Cop busts rumors about Pitt and Aniston dating, New Idea still publishes articles about them. Earlier this month it claimed Pitt was leaving LA after breaking up with Aniston again. Not long before that, it reported that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Aniston were hanging out once a week. This tabloid also said Pitt had won custody of his kids, then immediately applied the breaks to say he was “reasonably confident” that he would win “joint custody” eventually.
This tabloid just publishes whatever it pleases about Pitt. He and Aniston are on good terms, they hung out last Christmas, but there’s nothing romantic happening. The same goes for Gaga, so this story is just silly and bogus,
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence 'Flirting With Disaster' On Set Of New Movie?
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen
Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager
George Clooney Revealing He'll Be A 'Dad Again At 60'?
Report: Paul McCartney Suffering Memory Loss That Could End His Career