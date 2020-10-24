Jennifer Aniston Having 'Breakdown' Over 'The Morning Show'?

Jennifer Aniston delivered a mighty performance as Alex Levy in the first season of the series, The Morning Show. But, last year, one tabloid reported the actress headed for a breakdown over the pressures of working on the Apple+ series. Gossip Cop did investigate the story last year. Now, we’re taking a look back at the report and what we learned.
365 days ago Star reported the Friends actress was “pushing herself to the brink” while preparing for The Morning Show. An insider revealed Aniston was "throwing herself headfirst into this project” but it was “taking a serious toll” on the actress. “People were concerned that she was pushing herself way too hard," the source stated.
Star’s source continued that Aniston was “under an insane amount of daily pressure, with memorizing lines and shooting take after take." "She hasn't had such a grinding schedule since her Friends days, and it seemed to be wreaking havoc on her emotionally and physically," said the publication's source. The unnamed insider added Aniston “had no time for herself” and the show's schedule conflicted with her workout regimen which led to her gaining weight. Gossip Cop would like to point out that in the time that's passed since the release of The Morning Show, Aniston looks the same as she did before production started.
The magazine’s tipster, however, also disclosed Aniston’s personal life was suffering from her long work hours and was worried she was on the verge of a breakdown.
Gossip Cop debunked Star’s silly report last year. Jennifer Aniston is a working actress and is aware of the hours needed when filming a show or movie. The idea Aniston was overworked and on the verge of a breakdown was just pure fabrication. We also ran the story by a rep for Aniston who stated the actress was happy and healthy at the time. A year later, and our false verdict remains on the incorrect tale. Furthermore, Aniston’s performance on The Morning Show earned the actress an Emmy nomination. Though she didn’t win, her portrayal is praised to this day.
This isn't the only time Star made a false report about the actress’ career. Recently, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable magazine for claiming Aniston was quitting acting. The tabloid has also made incorrect claims about the Friends’ star's personal life. For example, earlier this year, we debunked the publication for purporting Aniston was back together with Brad Pitt and the two were adopting a baby girl. Gossip Cop clarified that once again, Pitt and Aniston did not reunite.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.