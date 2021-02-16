Jennifer Aniston Had Her ‘Loneliest Birthday Ever’?

Did Jennifer Aniston have her loneliest birthday ever? One tabloid reported that the actress was feeling “emotional” and “not in the mood” to celebrate her 52nd birthday because she’d been expecting to have kids by now. Gossip Cop looked into the claims and can separate fact from fiction.

“Jen’s Lonely Birthday” read the headline out of a recent edition of Life & Style. The tabloid insisted that in the lead up to her 52nd birthday, Jennifer Aniston was full of regrets and not in the partying mood. In fact, a source told the outlet, Aniston was becoming something of a hermit and would sometimes go “days without speaking to anyone.” The source continued, “When she isn’t working, she stays home with her dogs and binge-watches TV shows.”

Aniston had also supposedly given up on any sort of love life, which the tabloid described as “stalled,” the source added. “Jen refuses to get set up on dates anymore, and she won’t go near dating apps.” Though the tabloid, and its unverifiable source, acknowledge that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic definitely had an effect on Aniston’s birthday plans this year, the source proclaimed that there were deeper issues at play behind the star’s lackluster birthday celebration.

“Coronavirus has obviously changed the way we celebrate, but it goes deeper than that,” the tattler opined. “Jen’s just not feeling it this year. So it will probably end up being the loneliest birthday she can remember.” While Aniston’s famous friends “all want to see her,” she’s been “resisting having an intimate, socially distanced get-together.”

All of Aniston’s alone time in lockdown has led her to a startling realization, the tipster went on to say. “She really thought she’d be settled down with kids at 52. She’s feeling emotional about it, which is why she doesn’t want to be around anyone.” The revelation has left Aniston feeling lonelier and lower than ever, the source concluded. “At the end of the day, after all the success she’s had on TV and in films, it’s just her and her dogs in her big house.” This piece was so out of line, not to mention off the mark, that it’d almost be funny, if it wasn’t so insulting.

A day after her birthday, Jennifer Aniston posted a photo of herself posing on the beach to her Instagram Stories taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The caption on the photo read, “Thank you all for the love yesterday! I wish I could hug each and every one of you.” Aniston was likely acknowledging all her well wishers, including ex-husband Justin Theroux. And while the actress has made clear in the past that she was willing to have children, but specifically said in a 2016 essay she penned for the Huffington Post, “Yes, I may become a mother some day, and since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know. But I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way, as our celebrity news culture would lead us all to believe.”

She also called out the tabloids for perpetuating the notion “that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married with children,” all things Aniston was hinted to be in this article. The fact of the matter is that Aniston is living exactly the life that she pleases, and this outlet’s despicable attempt to shame Aniston for not adhering to its strict standards for what a woman should want or have at her age.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that this tabloid in particular managed to get the story so embarrassingly wrong. Gossip Cop just busted the outlet two months ago for falsely reporting that Aniston was secretly dating Jason Sudeikis, John Mayer, and Gerard Butler all at the same time. It was a laughable claim and easily debunked. We also called the magazine out for claiming that Aniston was moving in with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two actors remain friendly, but not that friendly, we found. This gossip rag has zero clue what’s going on in Aniston’s personal life, something that the actress probably appreciates.