Jennifer Aniston Giving Up Alcohol For Brad Pitt?

By Laura Broman |

Is Jennifer Aniston really giving up alcohol to be with Brad Pitt? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week, but it’s completely untrue. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Let’s get one thing straight before we get into the article: Pitt and Aniston are not back together. That rumor has been keeping Gossip Cop busy since Aniston’s split from Justin Theroux in 2017 and was kicked into overdrive during this year’s awards season when they greeted each other backstage at the SAG Awards with a brief, friendly hug. But that was pretty much it. They’ve remained pals over the years – he attended her 50th birthday party last year, for example, but reputable outlets like People have confirmed that they’re not back together, they’re just friends in addition to the many, many times we have confirmed it here.

So, with that in mind, let’s discuss this ridiculous new article.

According to NW, Aniston is so committed to Pitt in their new “relationship” that she’s “had to seriously rethink” her drinking. “Pretty much everything fell naturally back into place when they got back together, except for the sobriety part,” a shady unnamed “source” tells the tabloid. “Jen and Brad were a huge wine-loving couple when they were together.” The alleged insider goes on to say that Aniston has had “no problem ditching her evening wine for Brad” because she’s hoping to get pregnant: “having a child with Brad is a big priority, but being happy with Brad is even bigger – she knows what this means to him.”

As Gossip Cop has already pointed out here (and dozens of times before), Pitt and Aniston are not back together. The whole “Aniston quitting booze for Pitt” theme is actually kind of a recurring one in the whole imaginary saga of their love. In February, we busted the Globe for making the claim that Pitt was forcing Aniston to choose between him and alcohol. Aniston’s spokesperson went on the record to dismiss that claim as false: Aniston was not considering giving up alcohol for Pitt, who of course she’s not dating. This article, like that one, is just another sorry attempt by a tabloid to capitalize on the movie star’s recovery journey.

And let’s not forget the theory that Aniston wants to have Pitt’s children, another rumor we’ve busted countless times. In 2016 Aniston herself addressed the unending media speculation about her having kids, slamming tabloid rumors on the subject as “[perpetuating] this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married with children” in a piece for Huffington Post. More recently, she told Elle in 2019 that “Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don’t know how naturally that comes to me.”

Every tabloid in the supermarket checkout line is guilty of publishing lies about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (often with Angelina Jolie thrown in for extra drama), and NW is no exception. In March, the magazine published an absurd article alleging that Pitt and Aniston were adopting a baby sister “for Shiloh,” Pitt’s 13-year-old daughter with Jolie. Why Pitt’s other children wouldn’t be as interested was not explained. In early April, the tabloid said they were “coming clean” about their relationship in a tell-all TV interview, as if that’s something either of them would be interested in. Gossip Cop debunked both stories as completely ludicrous.