Jennifer Aniston Getting A Makeover To Make Brad Pitt Jealous?

The phony stories just keep coming. In April, the tabloid published a report about Jennifer Aniston “rebounding” from Brad Pitt with John Mayer, as if there was anything to “rebound” from. That article contended that Mayer and Aniston had been spotted at a hotel restaurant together, supposedly for a romantic reunion. What the tabloid failed to mention, as Gossip Cop explained, was that they had been joined by two other friends as well. Page Six also reported that it “wasn’t a romantic meeting,” while Aniston’s spokesperson denied the report as well. The publication just can't get it right when it comes to the former couple.