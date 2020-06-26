Jennifer Aniston Flirting With Gerard Butler?

Jennifer Aniston is not “flirting” with Gerard Butler, despite what a recent article from a tabloid claims. Gossip Cop however can correct the phony narrative.
“Jen’s Ex-Life Heats Up!” reads the headline in a recent article by the National Enquirer. The unreliable tabloid describes the Friends actress as “love-hungry” before insinuating she’s engaged in a “flirt fest” with Gerard Butler, her co-star in 2010's The Bounty Hunter. However, the outlet contends the former costars “flirty friendship” could spark trouble for Butler's latest “squeeze” Morgan Brown if she finds out. We have to pause here for a second just point out how insulting the story starts. First, the article depicts Aniston as a “love-starved” woman who is essentially trying to prey on Butler while he’s in a relationship. Then the paper calls Butler’s girlfriend his “squeeze” as if he’s some sort of player.
And as the magazine has done before, it bases its allegations on the words of an unnamed source. The supposed insider states, “Jen’s always really liked him. Lately, they’ve been sharing late-night chats to pass the time during the long and lonely lockdown!” Again, if Butler has a girlfriend, why would he be speaking to Aniston to help “pass the time?” Yet, so-called “spies” maintain following Aniston’s divorce from Justin Theroux, her love life has “cooled down” which is now leading her to “flip through her little black book.” “It’s been a huge boost to her ego that he still finds her witty and attractive,” the dubious insider declares, adding, “she doesn't want to break-up their romance.”
The imaginary story ends with the sketchy tipster concluding, “If Morgan finds out about this flirty new thing, it could be the final straw.” This story is completely inaccurate. While the Enquirer uses the words of an untraceable source to back up its bogus premise, Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Aniston who confirmed the story is fabricated. For some reason, the Enquirer loves to assume it has inside knowledge into Aniston’s personal life. We’ve proven before that it doesn’t.
A few weeks ago, we busted the Enquirer for alleging Jennifer Aniston was spying on Justin Theroux. The outlet claimed Aniston wanted to know who her ex-husband has been “dating” since their divorce and the two were involved in a “cat and mouse” game. The story wasn’t true Gossip Cop had learned. A spokesperson for the actress told us the story was fabricated and ridiculous.
Earlier this year, we debunked the paper for alleging Aniston was Brad Pitt were “starting over.” This deceitful tale purported the former spouses ‘rekindled” their romance after Pitt apologized to Aniston for leaving her for Angelina Jolie. A supposed source told the publication Pitt called himself a “fool” for leaving Aniston. Gossip Cop once again pointed out that Pitt and Aniston are just friends and even though the tabloids try to insist their back together, it’s not happening.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.