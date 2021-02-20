Jennifer Aniston Fighting With Brad Pitt Over Her Drinking?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s rekindled romance was in peril because of her drinking habits. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story and what we uncovered at the time.

In 2020, the Globe reported that Aniston and Pitt got into a vicious argument before the Oscar’s where the two had planned to go public. It’s worth noting that Gossip Cop busted a report from the same tabloid the week before that had asserted Pitt was forcing his ex-wife to choose between him or booze. Despite our verdict, the paper again alleged that the actor, who has been sober since 2016, wanted Aniston by his side on the night of the Academy Awards — but only on the condition that she put down the bottle.

“That didn’t sit well with Jen,” a sketchy source revealed, adding, “She was more than happy to support Brad’s sobriety, but she enjoys her nights out on the town for industry events and didn’t think he has the right to walk back into her life and dictate the terms of how she should live it.” The insider further disclosed that drinking was a big part of the Friends actress’s “everyday life” and she wasn’t willing to give it up, which led to their supposed renewed relationship “cooling off.”

“They were so close to making their reunion official – but Brad’s demands drew a real wedge between them. Jen was stung that Brad felt he could give her an ultimatum. Only time will tell if either of them will budge,” the tipster concluded.

Gossip Cop dismissed the report when it came out because Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston never had any intentions of rekindling their relationship. The former spouses divorced in 2005 and in recent times have managed to maintain an amicable friendship. The tabloids, however, have taken advantage of this and continuously claim the pair are reuniting when that couldn’t be further from the truth. Plus, the magazine tries to imply that Aniston is some sort of raging alcoholic when that isn’t the case. The actress sticks to a strict diet and fitness regimen to keep herself in shape.

As for the Globe, Gossip Cop has busted the supermarket tabloid before. Months ago, the paper alleged Jennifer Aniston had dissed Angelina Jolie’s upcoming film, The Eternals. The publication also asserted Aniston was starving herself because of her heartbreak over Brad Pitt’s brief romance with Nicole Pulaski. Gossip Cop corrected these ridiculous stories at the time.