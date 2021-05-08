Jennifer Aniston Feuding With Vera Farmiga Over Role In ‘Sopranos’ Prequel?

Is Jennifer Aniston feuding with Vera Farmiga? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor, and can set the record straight.

Jennifer Aniston Bitter Over ‘Sopranos’ Snub?

According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Jennifer Aniston is feuding with “look-alike actress” Vera Farmiga. The tabloid claims the actresses’ feud has been long-running, but it was recently revived when Farmiga received the role in the Sopranos movie Aniston was supposedly vying for.

“Jen and Vera have been competitive for years and this defeat is the latest flare-up,” an inside source spills to the tabloid. Their feud apparently goes back to when Farmiga was cast in the 2006 film The Departed. The tabloid explains that the film was co-produced by Brad Pitt, Aniston’s ex-husband. Apparently, at the time Farmiga was cast, Aniston and Pitt were still together, and Aniston was under the impression that the role was hers.

Then, in 2009, Farmiga was cast in the film Up In the Air, which starred “Brad’s pal George Clooney.” The tabloid’s insider insists “that was a role Jen really wanted and spent a lot of time talking to George about.” The feud “boiled over again” when Farmiga was given the female lead in the Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark.

Aniston was apparently close to Sopranos star James Gandolfini since he and Pitt starred in two movies together while Aniston and Pitt were still married. Since Gandolfini died in 2013, the insider says that “she would have loved to be part of the prequel because they were so close and she felt personally connected to it.” The tabloid ends by claiming Farmiga is unbothered by Aniston’s jealousy, although Farmiga didn’t respond to their request for comment.

Aniston And Farmiga ‘Peas In A Poison Pod’?

Is it true Aniston and Farmiga are feuding over the upcoming Sopranos prequel? Of course not. The story was a total work of fiction, and there is no feud between the two actresses. The alleged tension is based on the fact that the actresses sort of look alike, and Farmiga has some flimsy connections to Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt. There’s absolutely nothing to suggest Aniston had any interest in the roles the tabloid mentioned or bears any hard feelings towards Farmiga.

Furthermore, there seems to be no substantial connection between the actresses at all. What the tabloid paints is a picture of a bitter and mean feud, and yet there isn’t any evidence that the actresses have ever crossed paths at all. Clearly the magazine was reaching with this story and got creative by mentioning Farmiga worked on the same project as Brad Pitt once. There’s no real story here at all.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Feuds

Besides, it’s hard to trust the National Enquirer‘s reports on celebrity feuds. The tabloid has a bad habit of completely fabricating these stories. Last year, the tabloid reported Tom Selleck and Mark Harmon were feuding over who would be the “top dog” at CBS, which of course wasn’t true. Then, the magazine claimed Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson were fighting over the role of Tinker Bell in a new live-action Peter Pan film. Finally, the publication reported that Aniston was constantly feuding with Reese Witherspoon on the set of The Morning Show. It’s clearly an old and worn-out narrative for the tabloid.

More News From Gossip Cop

Christina Haack, Ant Anstead’s Divorce Takes A New Turn

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Bombshell Divorce Imminent For Two A-List Stars, Fans Will ‘NEVER’ See It Coming?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?

Report: Meghan Markle ‘Dashed’ To Hospital To Secretly Give Birth