Jennifer Aniston Feuding With Reese Witherspoon Over ‘Morning Show’ Casting Decisions?

Last December, a tabloid pitted Jennifer Aniston against The Morning Show co-star and long-time friend Reese Witherspoon. It suggested there was drama between the two on and off set, but Gossip Cop is setting the record straight now.

Jennifer Aniston’s Lackadaisical Leadership

The fictional newsroom on The Morning Show quickly became a hit in large part to the charming and hilarious nature of Aniston and Witherspoon, who played siblings on the hit show Friends. However, according to Star, trouble ensued while shooting for The Morning Show‘s second season. One source claims that Witherspoon teased, “It’s chaos. No one knows who is in charge and what leadership means.”

It goes on to suggest that matters aren’t any better off screen either. One source apparently told the tabloid that tension arose after Julianna Margulies, who will play anchor Laura Peterson, joined Aniston and Witherspoon on the Emmy-winning series. A source suggested that Aniston wasn’t part of the decision to add the Good Wife and ER star to the cast and is irritated she wasn’t consulted, adding, “Jen doesn’t understand why Reese insisted bringing Julianna on board.”

The story concludes by mentioning Aniston’s budding jealousy over Margulies and Witherspoon’s blossoming friendship. A source tattled, “Julianna and Reese are whispering behind everybody’s backs and barking orders like they own the place. They’re not even inviting Jen to lunch!” a source added, which sounds like a spin on the whole Mean Girls “you can’t sit with us” ploy.

Gossip Cop’s Take

It’s hard to believe these two gal pals are feuding when Jennifer Aniston just wished Reese Witherspoon a happy birthday on her Instagram stories yesterday. Through a series of throwback photos, Aniston gushed, “Happy birthday to this actual ray of sunshine @reesewitherspoon.” She captioned other photos with, “We’ve come a long way” with a smiling heart-eyed emoticon and “Love you birthday girl” with a red heart. This is not exactly suggestive of a feisty feud.

It seems like Star followed suit from other tabloids that enjoy creating nonsensical drama between the two besties. Even before the debut of their current show, OK! alleged that Aniston and Witherspoon were fighting over not receiving equal pay, but sources for both stars assured Gossip Cop that they weren’t squabbling. Another tabloid insistent on fracturing their friendship tried to say that Witherspoon was angry that Aniston received a nomination for The Morning Show while she did not. When the friendship didn’t falter, another feature suggested their hit series was causing friction between the two, so much so that it was ending their friendship completely.

If that’s not enough proof that the tabloids are dead set on ripping the Sweet Home Alabama sweetheart and Friends favorite apart, check out this article dedicated to debunking rumors about the two. It covers Aniston’s nerves about returning to their show, Witherspoon setting up Aniston with Jake Gyllenhaal, and more. Rest assured, this dynamic duo stands strong in their decades-long friendship.

More News From Gossip Cop

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Poolside Snap

Jennifer Lopez ‘Sets Sights On’ Dating Brad Pitt?

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

George Clooney ‘Taking A Break’ From Amal, Leaning On Friend Rande Gerber For Support?

Kris Jenner Breaking Up With Boyfriend Corey Gamble? Everything We Know