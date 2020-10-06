Jennifer Aniston Fed Up And Quitting Show Business?

Jennifer Aniston is quitting show-biz according to one tabloid’s report this week. The magazine states the actress is “fed-up” but Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here is what we uncovered.
Recently, Jennifer Aniston revealed that quitting Hollywood had “crossed her mind” for the past two years. New Idea ran the headline “Fed-up Jen Quitting Showbiz” yet the accompanying article reiterates Aniston’s interview. The magazine’s narrative quotes Aniston speaking on a particular job that left the actress “drained.”
Jennifer Aniston stated during the interview the role left her so drained that she questioned if “acting” interested her any longer. “I was like, ‘Whoa, that was really..that sucked the life out of me,” the actress spoke of the unnamed film. “It was an unprepared project. We’ve all been a part of them...You always say, ‘I’ll never do it again! Never again! I will never back up into a start date. And then the script isn’t ready and you’re stuck,” the actress continues.
The outlet then states when Aniston received the script for her most recent program, The Morning Show, even after her recent bad experience, she decided the role was worth “sticking around for.”
New Idea’s headline purports the actress was “done” with show-biz. In the interview Aniston did with the podcast, SmartLess, she did divulge that quitting acting crossed her mind after working on the unnamed film, but the actress hasn’t gone down that road. The tabloid’s headline misleads its readers with a classic "bait and switch" about the Friends star. Gossip Cop has already corrected the idea that Aniston was taking any breaks any time soon from Hollywood.
New Idea hasn’t been the most reliable when it comes to reporting on the actress. Two years ago, the tabloid claimed Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, referred to Aniston as “mommy.” Not only did the outlet purport Pitt and Aniston were back together, which is a story-line we’ve corrected several times, but it also alleged Aniston grew close to Shiloh. Gossip Cop busted this fabricated story after being assured by separate reps for Aniston and Pitt that the story was false.
Last year, the same magazine contended Pitt and Aniston went on a honeymoon to Paris. Once again, the former spouses are not back together, yet, New Idea maintained the two got married at Aniston’s 50th birthday party and went away shortly after. Gossip Cop has stressed this repeatedly time and time again. In addition to other phony stories from the publication, it’s clear the tabloid doesn’t have any real insight on Aniston.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.