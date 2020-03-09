Truth About Jennifer Aniston Confronting Demi Moore Over Secret Date With Brad Pitt

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Did Jennifer Aniston really confront Demi Moore for going on a “secret date” with Brad Pitt in Paris? That’s the premise of a new tabloid report. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

According to New Idea, Pitt and Moore recently crossed paths at a restaurant in Paris, where they “ended up joining tables and staying for coffee after their friends left.” An alleged insider says the two spent the night catching up and laughing about “their equally disastrous love lives.” The supposed source says Aniston somehow caught wind of the “rendezvous,” and she’s both “furious and devastated.”

The unknown tipster goes on to say that Aniston confronted Moore, “accusing her of betrayal,” since the two have been friends for years. The story get more complicated from there. The unidentified source says the Friends star is convinced that Pitt is getting close to Moore “as a revenge move due to his jealousy over her dinner date” with ex John Mayer last month. This assertion makes very little sense and doesn’t fit with the rest of the premise – which says Pitt and Moore bumped into each other randomly. If that’s the case, how could their “secret date” be a premeditated act of revenge?

There’s a whole lot going on here – none of it accurate. For starters, it seems the magazine invented its story because both Pitt and Moore were in Paris around the same time in late February. Moore was there for Paris Fashion Week, but it’s unclear why the actor was in town as he wasn’t spotted at any Fashion Week events. More importantly, the two stars were never spotted together during their respective visits to Paris. If the A-listers had dined together at a restaurant, it’s highly unlikely they wouldn’t have been spotted by the paparazzi. Both were individually photographed out and about on several separate occasions.

Meanwhile, the tabloid says the reason Aniston is furious is because she “publicly showed her affection” for Pitt at the Golden Globes. The article doesn’t indicate that the ex-spouses are back together. They’re not – but the omission of that claim is very odd. In January, Gossip Cop busted New Idea for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston were getting married at the French estate where he wed Angelina Jolie. Earlier that same month, the magazine said Pitt and Aniston were adopting a baby from a Mexican orphanage. In December, the outlet published an article abut Pitt and Aniston getting married at her Christmas party. Those two imaginary weddings and an adopted child go mentioned in the tabloid’s latest piece.

As for Mayer, it’s true that Aniston met up with her ex at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles last month. However, the magazine leaves out the fact that they were joined by Andy Cohen and Aniston’s friend Amanda Anka, who’s married to Jason Bateman. This wasn’t a “dinner date” between Aniston and Mayer. Gossip Cop even busted a ridiculous NW story about Pitt warning Mayer to stay away from Aniston. That never happened.

Still, Gossip Cop ran the tabloid’s story by Aniston’s spokesperson, who confirms it’s all nonsense. The actress isn’t furious over an imaginary date between Pitt and Moore. And even if the actor had met up with Moore in Paris, there’s no reason his ex-wife would be upset. New Idea’s reporting is all over the place. None of the tabloid’s made-up stories even coincide with each other. At the very least, you’d think the publication could try to keep some consistency within the fantasy world it created.