Jennifer Aniston Demanding That Brad Pitt Make Up His Mind About Her And Alia Shawkat?

An "insider" supposedly close to Aniston says that Pitt and Aniston haven't seen each other since before Los Angeles began its lockdown in March, but he has "still been contacting Jen and acting like nothing's going on between him and Alia." Aniston is reportedly running out of patience with his continued flirtations. "Brad and Jen were on the way to getting back together pre-pandemic," the tabloid finishes, adding that "unfortunately, distance and Brad's indecisiveness" have supposedly left Aniston feeling "heartbroken and let down by him once again."