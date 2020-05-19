Jennifer Aniston Demanding That Brad Pitt Make Up His Mind About Her And Alia Shawkat?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Jennifer Aniston forcing Brad Pitt to make up his mind about whether he wants to be with her or Alia Shawkat? That’s what one tabloid has claimed this week. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus story.

In a new article printed this week, Heat is contending that Aniston is “seriously fed up” with her ex-husband’s supposed “mixed messages.” The main point of contention, the tabloid says, is his burgeoning friendship with Alia Shawkat over the past few months. “One day, he’s giving [Aniston] all the attention in the world,” the outlet writes, and “the next, he’s barely in touch and enjoying meet-ups with [his] bestie” Shawkat.

An “insider” supposedly close to Aniston says that Pitt and Aniston haven’t seen each other since before Los Angeles began its lockdown in March, but he has “still been contacting Jen and acting like nothing’s going on between him and Alia.” Aniston is reportedly running out of patience with his continued flirtations. “Brad and Jen were on the way to getting back together pre-pandemic,” the tabloid finishes, adding that “unfortunately, distance and Brad’s indecisiveness” have supposedly left Aniston feeling “heartbroken and let down by him once again.”

So, a couple of weeks ago Gossip Cop debunked a similar story from Heat about Aniston being jealous of Pitt and Shawkat. That article, like this one, was a complete non-story. Without any solid evidence that Pitt is developing a romance with either actress, the farthest the tabloid can take this narrative is just that Pitt and Shawkat might be dating and that Pitt and Aniston might have been thinking about getting back together a few months ago.

Even this supposed insider can’t give any solid details about Aniston and Pitt’s alleged almost-reunion. Have they kissed? Have they gone on dates together? What does it mean that they were “on the way” to rekindling their romance after fifteen years apart? And how convenient for this tabloid that the pandemic is keeping Aniston and Pitt from restarting things: it’s written a story that can be supposedly confirmed simply by Pitt and Aniston continuing to not get back together. Stellar journalism right there, guys.

Whether or not there’s something more than friendship going on between Pitt and Shawkat, one thing Gossip Cop can say for sure is that there’s nothing romantic happening between Pitt and Aniston. Pitt’s spokesperson has told us on the record that they’re not back together, and other reputable celebrity news outlets have confirmed that they’re nothing more than friends.

Heat’s claim that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston almost got back together, but didn’t, is a sign of the tabloid’s desperation to continue stretching out this ridiculous narrative in the face of zero new material to move it forward. Back in March, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for insisting that the exes had already gotten back together and that Pitt’s mother was warning him not to mess things up with Aniston. So much for that, huh?

