Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Had A Secret Affair While Making ‘Friends’?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer did not have a secret affair during their tenures on Friends, despite a bogus tabloid article. The story is completely made up. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to the latest issue of Woman’s Day, the co-stars had maintained a “passionate romance” for four years during the making of Friends. A mysterious “source,” who’s said to be involved in the production of the upcoming reunion special, claims “they were practically living together for a while” but somehow managed to hide it from their fellow cast and crew. “They feared their relationship could affect their parts on the show,” says the questionable insider, who claims to have been told all of this by Schwimmer at a party.

The tabloid goes on to say that fellow co-star Courteney Cox was “clearly upset that Jen, who is supposedly her best friend, had kept such a huge secret from her.” Aniston, the source goes on, explained that “the secret had eaten her up all these years,” but “she had told absolutely no one about it.” They allegedly split when things “started to get complicated,” but Schwimmer was still “brokenhearted” at Aniston’s marriage to Brad Pitt: “They both admitted they still love one another deeply, but the show’s success will always be their priority,” the insider finishes.

This story is ridiculous. A rep for Aniston qualified to speak on her behalf dismisses it for Gossip Cop as “completely false.” Note that the tabloid specifically picks four years as the duration of this made-up relationship, because that’s the maximum amount of time they could get away with. Friends first aired in 1994, and Aniston started dating Pitt in 1998 and was with him for the rest of the show’s run.

It’s also incredibly unlikely that Schwimmer and Aniston would have been able to date and live together for four years without anyone on set knowing about it, and that they would have continued to keep it a secret from their co-stars for another 16 years after the show finished. The tabloid is obviously just capitalizing on the continued hype around the upcoming Friends reunion show that will air at some point on HBO Max.

Woman’s Day is hardly the first tabloid to look at Ross and Rachel’s relationship throughout Friends and confuse it for something real between the actors. New Idea has engaged in quite a bit of bogus journalism on the subject. In 2018, Gossip Cop debunked the tabloid’s claim that Schwimmer wanted Aniston “back,” an obviously ridiculous story as they had never been together in the first place. The publication kept up the fantasy through October of last year, insisting that a recent get-together of all six co-stars had revealed a “spark” between Aniston and Schwimmer. Gossip Cop investigated that story too, and found it to be total nonsense.