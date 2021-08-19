Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer ‘Getting Serious’ Per Report

Gossip Cop

Ariel Gordon
6:00 pm, August 19, 2021
Jennifer Aniston on the right, looking up at David Schwimmer
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating? One tabloid insists the Friends co-stars have taken their romance off-screen and are getting serious. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Go ‘From Co-Stars To Couple’?

This week, New Idea reports Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are taking their famous romance as Ross and Rachel off-screen. The magazine claims the former co-stars are “smitten with each other,” and have been spending tons of time together since the Friends HBO reunion special. During the special, Aniston and Schwimmer both revealed that they had crushes on each other at different times during their stint as Ross and Rachel. Both actors insist they never acted on their feelings since they were each in their own relationships at the time.

But ever since, fans have been speculating that Aniston and Schwimmer, both single at last, are giving romance a chance. And, according to the tabloid, Schwimmer and Aniston are finally an item. The outlet pulls an “insider” quote from a recent Closer article that explains, “Just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in L.A.” The magazine admits that representatives for Schwimmer have denied the rumors, but the tabloid insists they’re trying to “downplay” his bond with Aniston.

The publication’s insider reveals that romance between Schwimmer and Aniston “is not to be ruled out,” adding, “We can’t expect Jen to want to confirm the reports — she’s very guarded with men.” The source even confides that Schwimmer is considering relocating to LA. “Whether for work or to be near Jen, he very well could move over.” Finally, the tipster notes that the “nature of the relationship is perhaps more of a wait-and-see situation.”

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer ‘Smitten With Each Other’?

So, is it true Schwimmer and Aniston are an item? Of course not. The magazine clearly aimed to mislead its readers with the headline “Jen & David Getting Serious,” followed by the subheading, “The ‘Friends’ Have Gone From Co-Stars To Couple!” What the article actually says is that the possibility of a romance can’t be ruled out, but we’ll have to wait and see. All the outlet has is speculation.

Furthermore, a representative for Schwimmer definitively squashed the rumors, calling the original Closer article completely “false.” The tabloids have been unstoppable with this same story ever since the Friends reunion. While it’s understandable that fans of the show are itching for Ross and Rachel to be a real thing, the truth is that Schwimmer and Aniston aren’t and have never been romantically involved.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston

New Idea can’t get its stories straight about Jennifer Aniston. Last year, the outlet claimed Aniston was adopting a baby from Mexico with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Then the publication alleged Aniston and Pitt were getting married in France. The very same outlet once claimed Aniston was worried Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle wanted to date Pitt. And more recently, the tabloid alleged Aniston and Schwimmer were dating and taking their relationship public. Obviously, New Idea can’t be trusted when it comes to Jennifer Aniston’s love life.

