Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Spent ‘Friends’ Reunion ‘Alone Together In Their Trailers’?

They may have played the quintessential couple on Friends, but does that mean Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are headed for something more? One tabloid seems to think so. Gossip Cop investigates the romance rumor taking over the HBO Max reunion.

So No One Told Them Life Was Gonna Be This Way

Even though they never hooked up back when the show first aired, New Idea claims that sparks were flying between Aniston and Schwimmer at the Friends reunion. A “spy” told the rag that the onscreen couple “found they had a lot more in common now that so much time has passed and could often be found alone together in their trailers catching up.”

The inside source reported that fellow cast members Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc also took notice of the duo’s closeness. Apparently, Aniston wanted to stand next to him at all times during rehearsal, and Schwimmer couldn’t keep his hands off of her. “It didn’t escape anyone’s notice that he slid a tender arm around her waist,” the source dished.

The article finished off its tale detailing their past love loves. Aniston was married to Justin Theroux until 2018, while Schwimmer split from his wife, Zoë Buckman, in 2017. The couple has one child together. Of course, Brad Pitt was brought up, with the source noting that while her ex-husband will always have “a special place in her heart,” reuniting with her co-star has her feeling “open to dating again.”

Jennifer Aniston’s New Romance?

As much as fans want Ross and Rachel to get together in real life, Gossip Cop says it hasn’t yet and probably never will. While there is debate amongst the cast whether or not there was a “no dating co-stars” policy, Schwimmer just told Access that there was. His male co-workers agreed. “We didn’t want to jeopardize any of the great relationships and friendships we were forming and had established. It was kind of an unspoken thing.”

This narrative is nothing new. In 2018, New Idea ran a story claiming that the real-life friends wanted to “reboot” their previous romantic relationship. The only problem with that is no such relationship existed. As Gossip Cop pointed out in a similar article, this time from Woman’s Day, Aniston’s rep denies any report that they had a relationship. Plus, with the way the press has been following them for the last 20 years, it would be pretty hard to hide that relationship. Once again, New Idea ran a piece in October 2019 alleging the actors “have always had feelings for each other.” Gossip Cop and a rep for the actress busted that story, meaning this narrative is nothing but more fiction.

