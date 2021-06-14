Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Dating After ‘Second Chance’ At ‘Real-Life Romance’?

Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer considering dating after hitting it off during the Friends reunion special? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Get ‘A Second Chance At Love’?

This week’s edition of Life & Style reports that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer may be considering “a real-life romance.” Fans went wild during Friends: The Reunion, when Aniston and Schwimmer admitted their on-screen chemistry was helped by some off-screen feelings. “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer confessed, to which Aniston responded, “It was reciprocal.” But the co-stars never crossed that boundary. “It was like two ships passing because one of use was always in a relationship,” Schwimmer explained.

But things may be different now since both the actors are finally single. An inside source tells the tabloid, “They’ve been talking, FaceTiming and are planning to meet up,” adding, “Maybe that ship hasn’t sailed after all.” The source then explains, “David was secretly devastated that he’d missed his opportunity. Some say he never 100 percent got over Jen.” While they had stayed in contact all these years, they are finally considering going for it.

“They felt a huge sense of nostalgia when they saw each other again. They’re the same people as they were back in the day — just older!” the source exclaims. The old friends have plenty in common, and have cared for each other all this time. The insider adds, “Neither Jen nor David feels the need to put on an act when they’re together. They can truly relax and be themselves.”

Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Reignite Old Feelings?

So, is it true that Ross and Rachel are getting together in real life? Sorry to disappoint, but it doesn’t seem likely. There’s definitely been some renewed interest in Aniston and Schwimmer’s relationship since the reunion. That being said, fans may have to wait yet another 17 years for these two to get together. The pair said it themselves that they cared deeply for each other but always remained professionals.

Furthermore, in the time since Friends came to an end and the pair parted ways, both actors have had relationships with other people and have even gotten married. It’s completely unreasonable to assume they never got over each other as the tabloid implies. From what we can tell, the old friends enjoyed seeing each other again during the reunion but went back to their very separate lives.

The Tabloids On Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer

We’ve covered similar stories about the on-screen couple before. When the cast briefly reunited in 2019, New Idea also insisted Aniston and Schwimmer “always had feelings for one another” and were giving romance a go. This time around, the same tabloid reported Aniston and Schwimmer spent a lot of time “alone together in their trailers” during the reunion special. With an on-screen couple as iconic as Ross and Rachel, romance rumors will likely follow these actors until the end of time. That being said, Gossip Cop urges readers to take these stories with a grain of salt.

