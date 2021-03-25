Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Planning ‘Top Secret Double Wedding’ With Brad Pitt And Johnny McDaid?

Have long-time gal pals Jeniffer Aniston and Courteney Cox planned a double wedding with Brad Pitt and Johnny McDaid? Although many dedicated fans of the acclaimed show Friends would love nothing more, Gossip Cop reveals the real scoop about this eager claim made last year.

Double Wedding For Jen and Court

In March of 2020, a Woman’s Day headline excitedly screamed that Aniston and Cox were planning a double wedding! The story further exclaimed that real-life Friends sweethearts planned to combine their upcoming nuptials in a low-key celebration amidst the lockdown. Because “Jen and Courteney have had their big celebrity weddings and Brad and Johnny get on so well,” sources assured readers it’d be crazy for them not to join each other.

Insiders fluffed the story, saying that plans were being made for a dinner party at a top-secret location and that the after-party would commence at Aniston’s old Beverly Hills house. “It would be a huge surprise for Jen and it also has the most spectacular garden, perfect for a double wedding,” they tout.

Now, it’s not really surprising the tabloids purported such outlandish claims a year ago considering the pandemic had just caused major lockdowns. This meant nosy sources had nothing more than their imagination to concoct crazy claims. As most celebrities remained inside their homes, it’s bonkers to think that some of the most popular would be planning a joint wedding. It’s also pretty nutty to think that their joint wedding would simply be a small get-together.

Their Relationship Realities

First of all, a trustworthy rep of Aniston’s dismissed the claims as nonsense, reminding us that Aniston and Pitt aren’t involved romantically, let alone engaged and planning weddings. Although they were spotted exchanging a friendly gesture at the SAG Awards in January of 2020, that doesn’t mean they were headed down the aisle, as Gossip Cop pointed out a year ago.

Although Cox and British singer Johnny McDaid are in a true relationship, they actually broke off their engagement in 2015. But Woman’s Day isn’t the only tabloid fond of marrying the two. Another publication, OK! published a story saying Cox was ready to marry McDaid after an emergency plane landing with Aniston made her realize how much the musician meant to her.



An entire year later, and none of these stories are true. Aniston is still not back with Pitt and Cox and McDaid are still enjoying an unconventional, long-distance relationship amid the lockdowns. This double wedding debacle probably wouldn’t even have been approved by any venue anyways. Most A-listers were following protocol and socially distancing during March of last year when they first began (and still are). Gossip Cop points out that much as we’d all love to see both pairs happily in love, Pitt and Aniston probably won’t wed anytime soon and Cox and McDaid appear to like their arrangement as is.

More News From Gossip Cop

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Poolside Snap

Jennifer Lopez ‘Sets Sights On’ Dating Brad Pitt?

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!

George Clooney ‘Taking A Break’ From Amal, Leaning On Friend Rande Gerber For Support?

Kris Jenner Breaking Up With Boyfriend Corey Gamble? Everything We Know