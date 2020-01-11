Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox ‘Abandon’ Matthew Perry?

Truth rating: 2

By Hugh Scott |

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have “abandoned” Matthew Perry? That’s the inaccurate claim in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to the National Enquirer, Aniston and Cox are fed up with their former Friends co-star amid his struggles with sobriety. “They promised to look after Matthew after he slid off the fails a few months ago,” an anonymous source tells the magazine. “But it seems they’ve either forgotten, can’t be bothered or just look at him as a lost cause.”

The unknown insider adds, “Matthew didn’t get an invite to any of Courtney’s year-end get-togethers. He wasn’t invited to Jen’s holiday party either.” Gossip Cop hasn’t been able to confirm whether or not that’s true, but even if Perry didn’t score an invite to those holiday parties, it hardly means he’s been “abandoned” by his co-stars.

Aniston, Cox and Lisa Kudrow have remained the closest since Friends ended back in 2004. Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer weren’t at those holiday parties either, so it’s not as if Perry was singled out. The women of Friends are simply closer with each other than their male co-stars, but they all keep in touch.

Still, the alleged tipster goes on to say that Aniston and Cox “don’t believe” Perry “when he says he’s determined to stay sober.” The unknown insider adds, “Courteney and Jen don’t want him at their parties among their A-list friends. They’ll work with him on the expected Friends reunion, but they’re done socializing with him.”

The tabloid’s report is made up. Although it’s reasonable to believe that Aniston and Cox aren’t as close with Perry as they once were, he hasn’t been cut out of their lives. Two months ago, Cox shared an Instagram photo of her and Perry, along with the caption, “Guess who I had lunch with today…. I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends.” Shortly after, Entertainment Tonight asked Aniston about the lunch between her co-stars, and she joked, “I know! How come we don’t get invited to that?”

Meanwhile, Aniston revealed on The Howard Stern Show in October that the entire cast of Friends had reunited for dinner the weekend before. The six cast members still hang out, but the three women happen to be the closest with each other. Perry’s absence at Aniston and Cox’s holiday parties isn’t an indication of any rift. The magazine’s story is based on the word of an anonymous source, but Aniston’s own spokesperson calls it nonsense.

Just last month, Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer for falsely claiming Cox told Perry she would date him if he got sober. In addition that story being fabricated, the actress has been dating musician Johnny McDaid for several years. One month later, the same outlet is alleging she’s cut Perry out of her life. Seems like a drastic change of heart – if any of this were based in reality.

In 2018, Gossip Cop called out the publication for alleging Aniston had asked Brad Pitt to help Perry get sober. The tabloid knows nothing about Perry’s relationship with either of his former co-stars, or his sobriety. These various storylines are fiction.