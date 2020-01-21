Jennifer Aniston Asks Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow To Be Bridesmaids At Her Wedding To Brad Pitt?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

A tabloid claims Jennifer Aniston has asked Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to be her bridesmaids at her wedding to Brad Pitt. Nothing about the phony story is based in reality. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

Last week, Gossip Cop busted NW for publishing a cover story about Pitt and Aniston getting married in Mexico over the New Year’s holiday. The story was concocted simply because both stars were in the country during that time, but Aniston was vacationing with pals in Tulum, while Pitt was in Puerto Vallarta. Those cities are on the complete opposite sides of the country. A spokesperson for Aniston also assured us the report was totally fabricated.

Woman’s Day didn’t get the memo. Not only does the magazine reference the Mexican ceremony as having occurred, but insists the exes are also planning a second “Tinseltown wedding.” So how do Aniston’s Friends co-stars factor in? Last week, the actress shared an Instagram photo of herself hanging out with Cox and Kudrow. The tabloid maintains she asked the pair to be her bridesmaids during this get-together. “Lisa and Courteney were over the moon and of course they accepted immediately,” says an alleged insider. “Brad spent a lot of time convincing Jen’s friends that he was worth another shot. He won them over, and now they’ll be at the altar alongside him.”

Pitt and Aniston didn’t get hitched in Mexico, and they won’t be having a ceremony in Hollywood either. The ex-spouses are friendly again, but they’re not back together. The magazine has invented a fake storyline out of an Instagram photo of Aniston hanging out with her Friends co-stars.

It’s very clear at this point that Woman’s Day has zero insight. Just last month, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Aniston was back together with Justin Theroux. In November, the magazine published a few articles about Pitt dating Alia Shawkat. These reports emerged before Pitt attended Aniston’s Christmas party, at which time the magazine decided to change narratives.

After the actress’s Christmas party in mid-December, Woman’s Day insisted Pitt would be spending Christmas Day with Aniston and his kids. In reality, the actor celebrated Christmas Eve with a few of his children, and his ex-wife didn’t join them. This saga is escalating rather quickly as the tabloid has already moved on to fictional weddings. It’s just more nonsense in an ongoing series of conflicting and inconsistent reports.