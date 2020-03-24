Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Having Double Wedding With Brad Pitt And Johnny McDaid?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are not planning a double wedding with Brad Pitt and Johnny McDaid, despite a bogus tabloid article. The whole story is just ridiculous. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

“Double wedding for Jen & Court!” exclaims the headline of a story in Woman’s Day. The tabloid is claiming that the Friends co-stars are planning to combine “their upcoming nuptials” in a small get-together in the midst of the coronavirus lockdown. “There is really no choice but to keep things low-key,” reports a supposed “friend” of the stars. “Jen and Courteney have had their big celebrity weddings… so it’s crazy to not combine, especially as Brad and Johnny get on so well.”

This suspicious source goes on to say that plans are being made for a dinner party at “a top-secret location.” Pitt and Cox, the insider claims, are looking at Aniston’s old Beverly Hills house: “It would be a huge surprise for Jen… it also has the most spectacular garden – perfect for a double wedding.”

Gossip Cop understands that this is probably a difficult time for the gossip industry: making up insane rumors about celebrities is probably a lot harder when none of them are going outside. But even so, this story is just bonkers. We reached out to a rep for Aniston, who dismisses the claim as “nonsense.” Pitt and Aniston are not engaged, because they’re not together, because, for the billionth time, that friendly moment at the SAG Awards in January was entirely platonic. Woman’s Day‘s commitment to this ridiculous bit would almost be impressive if it weren’t so delusional.

At least Cox and McDaid are actually a couple. They are very much not getting married, however. Cox was previously engaged to the Snow Patrol musician but the couple broke off their engagement in 2015, and have stayed together ever since. Also – if you somehow still require more proof – it’s totally ridiculous to think that any of these people would be planning a party, even a relatively small one, at this moment in time. Aniston just wished her friend Reese Witherspoon a happy birthday on her Instagram story, adding, “Sending you all the hugs we can’t give each other right now.” She’s clearly focused on staying healthy through social distancing.

No one wants Brad and Jen to get back together more than Woman’s Day. Since that SAG Awards moment, Gossip Cop has debunked rumors from the tabloid insisting that Pitt and Aniston are expecting twin baby girls, that Pitt was planning a surprise party for Aniston’s 51st birthday, and that Angelina Jolie had reignited her custody battle with Pitt out of anger over his reunion with Aniston. None of these scenarios have been remotely true.