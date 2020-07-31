Jennifer Aniston Could Make $65 Million By Writing A Tell-All?

“Jen tell-all could be top seller!” boasts the _National _Enquirer in a story mostly about how popular an Aniston tell-all would be if it ever happened. “One top publisher” told the rag “Barack and Michelle Obama got an estimated $65 million advance for their books and Jen would be in the same range - maybe bigger!” That Obama figure is accurate but misleading as it was for more than a book. If this tabloid actually did speak to one of the top book publishers, wouldn’t it want to say who it was? Why keep it a secret?