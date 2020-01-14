Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron Clashed Over Brad Pitt At The Golden Globes?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Did Jennifer Aniston and Charlize Theron really “clash” over Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes? That’s the ridiculous premise one of the tabloids is selling. Gossip Cop can confirm there’s no truth to it.

“Jen’s Worst Nightmare” reads a headline in the latest issue of New Idea. The accompanying article says Aniston has “won Brad back,” but she faces competition from Theron. An alleged insider says the two actresses “have a frosty history and came close to a clash” at last week’s Golden Globes. There are no further details to back where and how this near-confrontation occurred.

“Brad is still friendly with Charlize and it’s something that really irks Jen,” an alleged insider tells the outlet. “She finds their dynamic creepy and a little threatening, so whenever Charlize is around, she watches her like a hawk.” The anonymous source adds, “Jen’s worst nightmare is that Brad could leave her again for someone else, just like he did with Angelina [Jolie]. Charlize is obviously beautiful and single, so she’s a prime threat.”

The magazine’s story is light on proof and heavy on baseless allegations. It’s also coming from an unidentified “source.” Gossip Cop ran the story by Aniston’s spokesperson, who calls it both “nuts” and “fabricated.” The actress didn’t come close to an altercation with Theron, nor is she back together with Pitt.

Additionally, there’s photographic evidence that Aniston and Theron had a friendly interaction at the Golden Globes. Theron had her arm around the Friends star while they posed for a photo alongside Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. The two women also had big smiles on their faces. So, when exactly did they almost “clash”? Furthermore, Aniston and Pitt aren’t back together. The actress isn’t worried about any other woman who he might encounter. Regardless, there’s also never been any romance between Pitt and Theron.

Here’s what’s really happening: A couple of weeks ago, Gossip Cop busted New Idea for falsely claiming Aniston and Theron had “friction” over Pitt. That article said there was bound to be tension between the actresses at the Golden Globes. There wasn’t any. Instead of acknowledging it was wrong, the magazine published a follow up story about the two almost clashing. Once again, there’s only evidence of the two having a friendly encounter at the awards show.

Less than a month ago, Gossip Cop called out the tabloid for making up a story about Pitt and Aniston getting married at her Christmas party. This latest article makes no mention of the exes having tied the knot again. The unreliable outlet can’t keep track of all the fiction it creates.