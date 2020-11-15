A Look Back At Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Marriage

"My friends were all supportive," Aniston said, "especially when they found out what a loving human being Brad is. At first they’re like, 'I hope he’s not an asshole, some conceited [expletive] or whatever.' But you get past that in five minutes. Which is a real tribute to who he is. He just disarms you immediately. But, I mean, nobody went, 'Dude. Brad Pitt!' and gave me a thumbs up and a wink. They were just happy for me."