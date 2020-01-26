Jennifer Aniston Helped Brad Pitt Heal Rift With Sons Maddox And Pax?

Truth rating: 0

Did Jennifer Aniston really help Brad Pitt heal his reported rift with his oldest sons, Maddox and Pax? That’s the fictional scenario in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop has learned it’s made up.

Earlier this week, Life & Style published a phony cover story about Pitt and Aniston planning a $1 million wedding in Napa. In reality, the ex-spouses aren’t back together – as spokespeople for both stars have confirmed. Gossip Cop has been debunking that scenario for years now, but the rumors really amped up after the exes reunited at the SAG Awards last week. When asked about the backstage run-in, however, Pitt said he was “blissfully naive” about it getting so much attention. That’s because the ex-spouses are friendly again, but there’s nothing more to it than that.

Unfortunately, Life & Style found it necessary to drag Pitt’s children into his imaginary love affair with his ex-wife. It’s been reported that the actor’s relationship with his oldest boys, Maddox, 18, and Pax, 16, has been strained following his divorce from Angelina Jolie. According to the outlet, Aniston is stepping in to fix that. “She was estranged from her own mom for a time, so she wants the opposite for her new family and guided Brad toward a reunion,” a supposed insider tells the magazine.

The tabloid’s story takes a strange turn from there. The outlet maintains that after months of not talking to their father, both Maddox and Pax wished Pitt a happy birthday in December on their private Instagram accounts. Maddox is said to have called Pitt “the coolest dad,” while Pax is said to have called him a “stud” – before adding, “Love you so much! Can’t want to see you later.” Here’s the issue: Gossip Cop debunked these claims back in December 2018. More than a year ago, false reports emerged that Maddox and Pax posted birthday tributes to their dad on Instagram. These are the same tributes that Life & Style is referencing – with the terms “coolest dad” and “stud” and all. These were fake accounts that didn’t belong to either of Pitt’s boys. Not only is the tabloid pushing a false narrative, but it’s one that circulated in December 2018 – not last month.

In fact, E! News correctly reported that Pitt celebrated his birthday last month with his three youngest kids, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. It’s also believed he spent Christmas Eve with his three youngest children. Maddox, Pax and 15-year-old Zahara don’t appear to have joined them. It’s unclear where Pitt stands with his three oldest kids, and while it’s possible there’s some tension there, Gossip Cop can confirm that Aniston hasn’t gotten involved. Keep in mind, the magazine’s article is all predicated on the idea that Pitt and Aniston are getting married again. That’s far from a reality – and the idea that she’s intervening in Pitt’s relationship with his children is also untrue.