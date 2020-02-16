Jennifer Aniston Must Quit Booze Or Lose Brad Pitt?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Jennifer Aniston is being forced to choose between Brad Pitt or booze? That’s the ridiculous story one of the tabloids is selling. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

Pitt has been open about getting sober following his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, and according to the Globe, if Aniston doesn’t get on the wagon with him – their chances of being together are off. An anonymous source tells the magazine that the Friends star enjoys a few glasses of wine most days, but she “accepts that her current lifestyle would never fly with Brad’s and it’s really bumming her out.”

The unknown insider continues, “She adores him and is so excited about their amazing new connection, but he’s totally sober and finds it very uncomfortable being around people who booze.” The alleged tipster goes on to say that Pitt “doesn’t want to be tempted into that dark lifestyle he left behind when he decided to sober up.”

From there, the magazine claims the ex-spouses have been slowly rekindling their romance, but they aren’t officially an item again – primarily due to the alcohol issue. “Brad and Jen have so much love for each other and it’s an open secret they’d like to figure things out romantically. The booze situation is a real problem, though, because he simply cannot be with someone who’s a regular drinker.” The seemingly phony source concludes, “If Jen chooses Brad, she’s going to have to find other ways to unwind.”

The first problem with the tabloid’s bogus story is that Pitt and Aniston aren’t headed for a reconciliation. Separate reps for both stars have confirmed they’re not getting back together. People magazine, a reliable source for celebrity news, recently reported that the actress “is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.” Additionally, the idea that Aniston is some sort of boozehound is just baseless. There are plenty of celebrities who’ve gotten reputations for having drinking problems, but the Friends star has never been one of them.

Gossip Cop also reached out to Aniston’s rep, who tells us the tabloid’s story is entirely false. The actress’s spokesperson confirms she hasn’t been forced to choose between alcohol or Pitt. It’s pretty laughable that the tabloids are suddenly trying to create problems in the imaginary romance they invented.

Gossip Cop busted the Globe a few weeks ago for falsely claiming Angelina Jolie was furious over Pitt and Aniston’s “love fest” at the SAG Awards. The ex-spouses simply ran into each other backstage – and Jolie didn’t take umbrage with that. Shortly before that, the magazine said Jolie was “refusing to eat” because she was so upset about Pitt attending Aniston’s Christmas party. The publication’s various articles are works of fiction.