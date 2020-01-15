Jennifer Aniston Meets Brad Pitt’s Kids?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Jennifer Aniston has not met Brad Pitt’s kids, nor are the ex-spouses back together. One of this week’s tabloids wants readers to believe otherwise. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“Brad & Jen: Full Speed Ahead” reads a headline in the latest issue of OK! An alleged insider is quoted as saying, “Brad and Jen have quietly gotten back together. Right now they’ve only shared the news with close friends and family, but things are going better than either of them ever expected. They’ve fallen in love all over again and have told pals it’s getting serious.”

The unknown source goes on to say that Pitt and Aniston secretly spent the holidays together, at which time he introduced his ex-wife to his three youngest kids – Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. “It was a big moment for them,” adds the anonymous tipster, “and thankfully, it went really, really well. The kids have heard so much about Jen over the years, they were excited to finally see her in person.”

From there, the supposed source pretends to have the details of the (nonexistent) get-together. “Jen was very nervous, but the kids took to her so well. They all thought she was really nice and totally cool.” The seemingly phony insider continues, “Viv liked Jen’s jewelry and wanted to braid her hair, and Knox was blown away by Jen’s sports knowledge. At one point, Shiloh told Jen, ‘Dad seems happy with you.’ It caused Brad to shed some tears.” After that, says the untraceable source, Pitt initiated a group hug and “whispered in Jen’s ear, ‘It feel like we’re finally a family.'”

Naturally, the tabloid’s phony story wouldn’t be complete without throwing in Angelina Jolie. “Brad didn’t want Angie interfering beforehand, so he opted not to tell her about his plan,” says the anonymous insider. The tipster claims the kids later told Jolie about their meeting with Aniston, and she “immediately called Brad and demanded to know why she was left in the dark… Angie didn’t like it one bit, but there’s not much she can do.”

The magazine concludes its ridiculous story by insisting that Pitt and Aniston’s next move is to go public with their rekindled romance. “The know the world will go crazy when they find out, so their big debut will be orchestrated down to the very last detail. Jen’s leaning towards sharing the news via a photo shoot at her home or on the beach.”

The tabloid’s story is as absurd as it sounds – down to the very last detail. The entire premise is coming from an unidentified “source,” but Aniston’s own spokesperson dismisses it as nonsense. The actress’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on her behalf, confirms she’s not back together with Pitt and hasn’t met his children either.

The ex-spouses are friendly again, but they haven’t rekindled any sort of romance. Outlets such as TMZ recently confirmed there’s nothing romantic going on between Pitt and Aniston. People magazine also reported that Pitt and Aniston are “keeping it friendly.”

It must be mentioned, this isn’t the first time OK! has concocted this narrative. Back in August 2019, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for publishing a bogus story about Pitt introducing Aniston to his kids. In that version of events, she met all six of his children. A “source” said at the time, “The kids told Brad they love Jen and that they think she’s so cool.” Sound familiar? This scenario didn’t play out last August, and it didn’t happen over the holidays either.