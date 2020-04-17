Jennifer Aniston Rebounding From Brad Pitt With John Mayer?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Jennifer Aniston back with John Mayer as a “rebound” after Brad Pitt? That’s the story that one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop can correct the claim.

“Jen Rebounding With Mr. Wrong!” so goes the headline of an article in this week’s National Enquirer. The article opens by mentioning that Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt is “tied up with galpal Alia Shawkat and his ongoing custody battle with ex Angelina Jolie.” This would suggest that Aniston’s “rebound” follows a failed relationship with Pitt, but it’s designed to be misleading. The article makes no direct claims that Aniston and Pitt have actually reunited since their split in 2005 but just says that Aniston has “set her sights on another reunion” with Mayer, whom she dated in 2008 and 2009.

The tabloid contends that Aniston and Mayer were spotted together at the Sunset Tower Hotel for dinner shortly before the coronavirus lockdown began in Los Angeles – although, curiously, no photos are provided to prove it. “Other than Brad, Jen’s made it an open secret among her closest friends that John was the love of her life,” a supposed “insider” tells the unreliable publication. “She was devastated when he ditched her.”

Pretty much every detail about this story is untrue. First of all, there’s this supposed dinner date at the Sunset Tower Hotel. In early February, Page Six Mayer and Aniston met up for dessert there, but that it “wasn’t a romantic meeting.” Their mutual friends Amanda Anka and Andy Cohen were also there. It was just a meet-up between pals. If Aniston and Mayer did go on a date there together before the quarantine started, it would have been weeks ago, which means that the tabloid would have been sitting on this story for nearly a month before publishing it. Also, Aniston’s rep denies the exes are back together. The story is just a total fiction.

Furthermore, there’s that whole thing about Brad Pitt. As Gossip Cop has explained many times over, Pitt and Aniston have not been romantically liked in any way since their divorce, though they have stayed friendly over the years. Furthermore, we’ve also frequently debunked the now-popular theory that Pitt is dating Alia Shawkat, which he’s not – they’re just friends. This article is built on a pile of nonsense.

This isn’t the first time that tabloids have tried to pair up John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston since their breakup over a decade ago. This February, for example, NW falsely claimed that Pitt warned Mayer to stay away from Aniston after things were “getting serious” between the ex-spouses – which, of course, they weren’t.