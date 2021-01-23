Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt In Love Again?

The world would lose their minds if Brad Pitt was actually in love with Jennifer Aniston again. Last year, one tabloid alleged this was true, but Gossip Cop proved otherwise. Today, we’re taking a look back at the report and where the famous exes currently stand.
In 2020 after Brad Pitt was seen watching his ex-wife give her acceptance speech during the SAG Awards, In Touch claimed the actor wanted Jennifer Aniston back. A witness claimed Pitt looked “so proud and even got emotional.” Gossip Cop noted that Pitt did look proud of his former wife, but the notion the actor “got emotional” was a bit far-fetched.
Pitt and Aniston also shared a brief moment on the red carpet, but another witness told the outlet, "It all happened so fast, but at the same time it felt like it was slow motion.” They had a sweet little moment with a hug and a kiss, and they were whispering to each other. They were beaming,” the informant added. Again, this was a bit exaggerated, especially since the short interaction was captured for the world to see. Yes, the former spouses shortly engaged each other while entering the Award ceremony but they didn’t share any kisses or whispers.
However, an insider purported the actor was in love with his ex-wife again and it was “obvious from just watching him with her.” “He wasn't even trying to hide it in public. You couldn't wipe that smile off his face even if you tried, and I've never seen Jen look that genuinely happy. They've been given a second chance at love, and they're not going to let it slip through their fingers," the source disclosed.
Gossip Cop doesn’t like being the bearer of bad news, but this is an age-old tale we’ve heard too many times. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren’t getting back together, as we’ve clarified many, many times in the past. We ran the report by a trusted individual in Pitt’s camp who told us the narrative was “obviously false” and clarified, "They ran into each other at the SAG Awards and exchanged congratulatory remarks. They're just friends. Nothing more." Though Pitt and Aniston have a good friendship and have been seen hanging out together, that’s as far as their relationship will go.
This is also isn't the first report we’ve corrected from In Touch. Six months ago, the magazine alleged Brad Pitt planned to wed Alia Shawkat. Two years ago, the publication asserted Pitt was having a baby with Jennifer Aniston. Clearly, the outlet is all over the place with its narratives and can’t be trusted.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
