Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Hosting Parties Together, Triggering Rumors Of Romantic Reunion

Did Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt co-host a virtual holiday party last year? That’s was tabloid’s story six months ago. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Finally Reuniting?

Half a year ago, the National Enquirer reported that Brad Pitt was helping Jennifer Aniston co-host her annual holiday party. The move came after Pitt attended Aniston’s 2019 party, and the pair apparently wanted to take a more united front on the festivities. The exes’ plans had reportedly “triggered rumors of a romantic reunion,” spurring on fans’ decade-old anticipation for the pair to give their relationship another go.

The holiday bash was of course being planned to take place virtually over Zoom since the pandemic was putting a damper on everyone’s holiday festivities. But still, the whole event was going to make a splash.

One of the biggest shocks, the tabloid insisted, was going to be for Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The tabloid’s insider explained, “Brad’s presence will make a powerful statement to ex Angelina Jolie, as the two continue their bitter divorce and custody battle.” And Aniston’s motivation was apparently two-fold. “Jen has no problem flaunting their friendship — especially when it angers the woman who stole her husband,” explained the source.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Out Of The ‘Friends’ Zone?

So, did Pitt and Aniston’s virtual holiday party mark a turning point in their relationship? Absolutely not, and the alleged holiday bash never even happened. Despite the tabloid’s insistence, Pitt and Aniston didn’t co-host a virtual holiday party together, and their “romantic reunion” never even happened. The tabloids seemingly never get tired of claiming Pitt and Aniston are finding their way back to each other since their divorce 15 years ago.

Besides, it’s hard to trust anything the National Enquirer has to say about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Early last year, the magazine insisted that Aniston was planning to have Pitt’s baby via IVF. Of course, the story was entirely made up, and the pair is far from even reuniting, let alone starting a family together.

Then, the tabloid tried again, claiming Pitt’s relationship with Aniston was strained by his fling with a German model. Obviously, there was no truth to the story since Pitt and Aniston weren’t even together. It’s clear the tabloid had skipped right over even trying to prove they had gotten back together and jumped right to their breakup.

And more recently, the very same magazine reported that Pitt’s mom was trying to convince him to remarry Aniston. The ludicrous story was obviously fictional, and there was nothing to suggest Aniston and Pitt were rekindling their romance after 15 years apart.

