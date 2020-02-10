Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Went On ‘Babymoon’ At George Clooney’s House In Italy?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Did Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt go on a “babymoon” in Italy, where they stayed at George Clooney’s house? That’s the ridiculous premise in one of the new tabloids. Gossip Cop can correct every aspect of it.

Last week, Pitt was forced to skip the BAFTAs due to family obligations. NW is pretending to know what those obligations entailed. According to the outlet, Aniston is pregnant with his child and was battling severe morning sickness before the BAFTAs. “Right before he was meant to jump on a private jet bound for London, morning sickness began to knock the stuffing out of her,” an alleged insider tells the magazine. “So Brad couldn’t bear to leave her.”

This next part makes very little sense. The supposed source says Pitt “whisked Jen away to Italy” to celebrate her pregnancy at Clooney’s Lake Como villa. Hold up. First we’re made to believe that Pitt missed the BAFTAs because he had to stay home with Aniston, who had extreme morning sickness. Next we’re told Pitt took Aniston on a long flight to Italy where they enjoyed a vacation together. The tabloid can’t keep its false narrative consistent.

“George is so stoked that Jen and Brad are back together, and happily offered up his home,” adds the questionable tipster. “He even had the region’s best doctor on hand to help Jen with her illness, and treated her to all sorts of natural remedies and stomach-soothing drinks.”

The seemingly phony source goes on to say that Pitt took Aniston on hikes, chartered a yacht around Lake Como, had private dinners on an island and picnics in a park. This was in addition to “his and hers spa days” and morning workouts. So much for that morning sickness.

“Jen feels like a goddess and has told friends he’s more than making up for leaving her for Angelina [Jolie],” adds the suspicious insider. “Brad’s only too happy to do it. He wants to enjoy every second of this precious time together and doesn’t eve care that he missed out on accepting his award. For the rest of his life, he’s vowed that Jen and their little one come first.”

It should be immediately noted, Lake Como is crawling with paparazzi. When Aniston visited Clooney’s house with Adam Sandler back in 2018, they were all photographed immediately. It’s basically impossible that Pitt and Aniston could have spent several days in Italy going on public hikes and yacht tours without being photographed. There’s no logic involved in the tabloid’s bogus story.

Separate spokespeople for both stars have assured Gossip Cop countless time that they’re not back together. Reputable outlets such as People magazine have also reported that Pitt and Aniston are not dating again. The ex-spouses are on friendly terms, but that’s it. The Friends star isn’t pregnant with her ex-husband’s child, and there was no “babymoon” in Italy.

Gossip Cop busted NW a few weeks ago for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston had gotten married in Mexico. This latest article doesn’t even reference that imaginary wedding. Shortly after that, the magazine said Jolie called up Aniston and told her Pitt was cheating on her. It’s just nonstop fiction coming from the tabloid.