Jennifer Aniston Trying To Convince Brad Pitt To Appear On ‘Friends’ Reunion?

Is Jennifer Aniston trying to convince Brad Pitt to appear on the Friends reunion special? That’s what one of the tabloids is claiming. Gossip Cop looked into the story and we’ve learned the truth.

As widely reported, Aniston and her Friends co-stars have signed on for a reunion show that will air on HBO Max in May. The one-hour special will feature an interview with the six main cast members, who will share their memories of working on the classic sitcom. Woman’s Day, however, is pretending to have exclusive details about the project. A headline in the latest issue of the magazine reads, “Friends Reunite… And Brad’s Back, Too!”

Pitt guest starred on one episode of the show in 2001 while he was married to Aniston, playing a former high school classmate of her character. According to the tabloid, she wants him to make a cameo on the reunion. “Getting Brad to pop in would be huge, and Jen thinks she can convince him,” a questionable source tells the outlet. “They had such a great time when he guested the day, so it will be a cute walk down memory lane for them both – and for their loyal fans. Jen is eager to give them an experience they’ll never forget.”

The magazine’s story is just absurd. As noted above, the Friends reunion is an unscripted special that will feature an interview with the show’s main stars – Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. They won’t be reprising their characters or acting out any new scenes together. Why would Pitt – who briefly appeared on a single episode of the series – show up for this?

Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation, who assures us the tabloid’s report is total fiction. Aniston isn’t trying to convince her ex-husband to appear on the Friends reunion. In December, we busted New Idea for making up a similar story about Pitt guest starring on the Friends reunion. The actor wasn’t involved in the project then and he’s not involved now.

If you’re hoping for some scoops on the Friends special, you’d be wise to steer clear of Woman’s Day. This is the same magazine that Gossip Cop busted in January for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston were expecting twin girls. According to the same publication, Aniston was also pregnant with Pitt’s baby back in April 2018. The outlet’s latest article surrounding the Friends reunion doesn’t even make it clear whether or not they’re supposed to be back together. Of course, they’re not, but the magazine is losing track of what’s going on in the fantasy world it created.