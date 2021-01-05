Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Dating Again? The Latest On Their Relationship

Jennifer Aniston Starved Herself Amid Heartbreak Over Brad Pitt's Romance?

In November, the Globe purported Jennifer Aniston was heartbroken over Brad Pitt’s romance with Nicole Poturalski. The tabloid claimed because the actress was so devastated, she starved herself. Dubbing the Friends star as a “sad bag of bones,” the paper purported Aniston believed she had a second chance with her former husband until she heard Pitt was “canoodling” with the young model. “She was desperately hoping they could somehow make things work again romantically, but he’s made it very clear now that’s not going to happen,” an insider spilled. The source added Aniston appeared to be gaunt and her clothes were falling off. Gossip Cop corrected the tale. Pitt’s short-lived romance with Poturalski ended before the report came out. Therefore Aniston had nothing to make herself sick over. There’s also the fact the Aniston wasn’t looking to get back with her former spouse.