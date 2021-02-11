Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Caught Kissing On Set?

What’s Up With The Guy?

You can judge for yourself if you think the man in Aniston’s Instagram story is actually her ex-husband, but Gossip Cop thinks the tabloid is reaching. Its only proof is that both Pitt and Aniston are working on different projects simultaneously — duh, they’re professional actors — and that Pitt owns a similar kind of watch. It's far more likely to be an assistant or producer, especially given the strict coronavirus protocols on set. New Idea will have to do a lot better than similar looking watches before we’re ready to trust them.