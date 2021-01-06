Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Buying Private Island In Australia?

No Private Island For Jen & Brad, Nice Try Tabloids!

Gossip Cop busted this bogus report when it came out. Besides being just plain ridiculous, it’s highly incorrect. The first glaring issue was Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt haven't reconciled as a couple. The recycled storyline is a tabloid favorite that probably won’t go away, but Gossip Cop has clarified this several times. Right now, both Pitt and Aniston are busy working on their lives and career. Pitt’s currently embroiled in a custody/divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, while Anisont will be appearing in the highly anticipated Friends reunion later this year. Additionally, we also pointed out, because the former couple was wealthy when they were together, they vacationed many places. Why would the entertainers pick this particular island? Our guess was the tabloid just used it as a troupe for its silly tale.