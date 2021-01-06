Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Buying Private Island In Australia?

Did Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt buy a private island together? Months ago, a tabloid alleged this was happening. Of course, Gossip Cop wasted no time in investigating the report. Since we are in a New Year, we’re revisiting the story and what we uncovered.
Six months ago, New Idea claimed the famous exes were in talks to purchase Double Island. The island, which is off the coast of Australia, held a special place for the former pair since they vacationed there in 2002. According to a source, Aniston and Pitt discussed an “impossibly good” deal to buy the island. The insider revealed, “This was a dream project for both of them,” and suggested the two could renovate the island’s currently-closed luxury resort or use it as a “private party island.”
From there, the tabloid purported buying the island would allow the “reunited couple” to “indulge in their passions” for design and architecture. We’d like to pause for a moment to note there wasn’t any news about Aniston and Pitt, who split over 15 years ago, reuniting. Still, the magazine added the former spouses’ island would “most likely be a combination private residence with resort capabilities.” “After all, they were obsessively in love during that last trip and whatever they decide to do, it will be their little nod to that,” the source disclosed.
Gossip Cop busted this bogus report when it came out. Besides being just plain ridiculous, it’s highly incorrect. The first glaring issue was Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt haven't reconciled as a couple. The recycled storyline is a tabloid favorite that probably won’t go away, but Gossip Cop has clarified this several times. Right now, both Pitt and Aniston are busy working on their lives and career. Pitt’s currently embroiled in a custody/divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, while Anisont will be appearing in the highly anticipated Friends reunion later this year. Additionally, we also pointed out, because the former couple was wealthy when they were together, they vacationed many places. Why would the entertainers pick this particular island? Our guess was the tabloid just used it as a troupe for its silly tale.
Also, New Idea isn’t the best source to-go-to when it comes to Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Last month, the tabloid alleged Pitt planned to relocate to his home state and dump Aniston. Gossip Cop corrected the story and explained the premise of the tale came from Pitt’s charitable contribution on Thanksgiving when he gave extra groceries to the less fortunate.
Before that, the magazine also asserted Aniston and Pitt asked Alia Shawkat to be their surrogate. Gossip Cop debunked the narrative because, once again, Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together. Additionally, the idea the former pair would ask Shawkat, who was also incorrectly romantically linked to the actor, to carry their child is plain absurd.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
