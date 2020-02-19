Jennifer Aniston Wants Brad Pitt’s Baby Through IVF?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Jennifer Aniston wants to use IVF to have Brad Pitt’s baby? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop has looked into the story.

According to the National Enquirer, the 51-year-old actress had her eggs frozen while she was married to Pitt – and now she’s planning to undergo in vitro fertilization to carry their child. The magazine contends that Angelina Jolie will be furious if her kids end up sharing a half-sibling that belongs to Aniston, but the Friends star doesn’t care. “With their looks combined, they could have the cutest babies in Hollywood history,” an unknown source tells the magazine.

The tabloid is basing its story on a recent interview with Aniston in Interview magazine, in which she suggested she envisions children in her future. When asked by Sandra Bullock what she’s looking forward to doing in the years ahead, the actress said, “I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.” The comment was somewhat ambiguous as to whether Aniston meant she envisions her own kids “running,” but regardless of what she meant, Pitt isn’t a factor in any of this.

Separate spokespeople for both stars deny the magazine’s bogus report. Aniston isn’t eager to carry Pitt’s child, nor is she back together with her ex-husband. People magazine, a trusted source for celebrity news, has similarly reported that Pitt and Aniston are just friendly. The Enquirer is exploiting a vague remark the actress gave in a recent interview and arbitrarily involving Pitt in the hypothetical scenario.

This isn’t the first time the Enquirer has concocted this phony storyline. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Aniston wanted Pitt to be her so-called “baby daddy.” The magazine said the actress was begging her ex-husband to have kids with her, and he was “on board with the plan.” That report threw in a curveball, however, as it was said that the Friends star didn’t want to reunite with her former spouse romantically, but was just requesting that he be her sperm donor. Suffice to say, none of it was true.

Earlier this month, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for making up a story about Pitt’s mom rooting for him to marry Aniston again. The publication’s articles about the former spouses are just a nonstop barrage of nonsense.