Jennifer Aniston Helping Brad Pitt Break Free From Angelina Jolie?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Has Jennifer Aniston really been bragging about helping Brad Pitt “break free” from Angelina Jolie? That’s the ridiculous story one of the gossip blogs invented. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to RadarOnline, Aniston has been “taunting” Jolie now that she’s friendly with Pitt again. An alleged insider tells the site, “She’s bragging that Brad is so much happier now he’s away from Angie’s miserable clutches and how she – Jen – was the one who encouraged him to break free in the first place.”

The unknown source goes on to say that Pitt has opened up to Aniston about “his dark days” with Jolie, and the Friends star “has been quietly sharing those horror stories among friends, whilst using them as a means to drag Angie’s name through the dirt.”

The supposed tipster further maintains that Aniston somehow “let it get back to Angie that she feels vindicated and totally victorious in their personal dual.” However, the anonymous source doesn’t bother to mention how Aniston went about letting that news “get back” to Jolie. Who exactly was the messenger that delivered such a scathing remark? There wasn’t one. And how exactly did Aniston help Pitt “break free” from his estranged wife? There’s no explanation. That’s because this is all total nonsense.

For starters, there’s no active feud between Aniston and Jolie. The two actresses have nothing to do with one another. Both have moved on from the drama following Aniston’s 2005 divorce from Pitt. The blog only posted this article to capitalize on Pitt and Aniston’s recent run-in at the SAG Awards. The ex-spouses have been on good terms for a while now, and their renewed friendship has nothing to do with Jolie. Sources close to the situation assure Gossip Cop that RadarOnline’s story is flat-out fabricated.

Pitt and Aniston have both been heavily involved in awards season, which has resulted in many phony articles about their relationship. A good chunk of these bogus stories have dragged Jolie into the fold. Last month, Gossip Cop busted RadarOnline’s sister publication, the Globe, for falsely claiming Aniston and Jolie were headed for a “showdown” over Pitt at the Golden Globes. The Maleficent star didn’t attend the ceremony. There was no showdown.

Earlier this month, the Globe alleged Jolie was “refusing to eat” because she’s so upset about Pitt’s reunion with Aniston. That article was just a weak attempt at pretending to know how Jolie feels about the situation. Pitt and Aniston have been crossing paths during awards season and exchanging hellos. There’s not much more to it than that, and Jolie’s name shouldn’t be mentioned at all.